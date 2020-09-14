Advances for Daily Living (ADL) Delivers Quality Anodyne Therapy Machine in Danville and Blacksburg, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2020 --Anodyne therapy has increased popularity due to its innovative technique and usefulness. It's a unique non-invasive, painless therapy that uses infrared light to treat pain, numbness, and decreased circulation due to peripheral neuropathy.



The anodyne machine is an innovative device that uses monochromatic infrared energy to release nitric acid from the patient's red blood cells, improving nerve function and relieving numbness and pain from nerve damage.



According to experts, peripheral neuropathy is prevalent among people with diabetes and strongly correlates to the majority of diabetic foot ulcers and diabetes-related amputations. Anodyne therapy has proven effective for such patients. Thus it has garnered praise in clinical studies and anecdotal encomiums from podiatrists and their patients.



As an experienced industry leader in business, ADL takes great pride in being part of the support team for older adults throughout Virginia. From providing mobility devices that assist people with mobility difficulty in delivering catheters and pain reduction/healing products, the company can help patients by ensuring independent and improved quality of life.



Whether it is post-surgical or chronic pain, ADL is pleased to offer various products designed to cure pain and give relief. The ability to provide relief from numbness and pain has made it a fantastic choice.



People with diabetes have high blood sugar levels. Often it becomes so high that it causes permanent damage to the nerves. This nerve damage can cause a distinct pain called diabetic nerve pain. ADL has introduced an anodyne therapy machine to manage neuropathy pain and live their lives to the fullest. From topical creams and assistive devices to transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices, Advances for Daily Living can provide you with a variety of options.



About Daily Living (ADL)

Advances for Daily Living (ADL) is a reliable resource for stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, platform lift, catheters, lymphedema pumps, anodyne therapy machine in Danville and Blacksburg, Virginia, and much more. As an experienced industry leader, the company offers stairlifts, platform lifts, catheter supplies, and pain reduction/healing products.