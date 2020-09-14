Advances for Daily Living (ADL) Excels in Catheter Supplies in Lynchburg and Rocky Mount, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2020 --Catheters are used to drain the bladder of individuals whose bladder does not empty usually. With catheters supplies, doctors can insert or remove a catheter while maintaining catheter function. Catheter supplies for home use are divided into Intermittent Catheters, Male External Catheters, and Foley Catheters. Each type has different instructions for use and uses various supplies to accomplish catheterization.



Each type of catheter aims to accomplish adequate bladder drainage while maintaining skin integrity and minimizing urinary tract infections. Intermittent catheters are designed to insert, drain the bladder, and be removed several times a day, so the catheter does not stay in the bladder. Foley catheters are intended to remain in the bladder for up to a month for continual drainage.



External catheters are not inserted through the urethra. They are securely attached to the skin and remain in place for up to 24 hours of bladder drainage. Urinary catheter drainage bags, catheter lubricants, antiseptic wipes, skin protection wipes, and other urological supplies are used to support the bladder's catheter drainage.



For those who are new to self-catheterization, selecting the right supplier can help make this transition easier and more comfortable. Advances for Daily Living (ADL) are pleased to offer only the best options in catheter supplies in Lynchburg and Rocky Mount, Virginia, chosen for their quality and ease of use.



As an experienced industry leader, the company brings in all types of catheters for their valued clients. They understand the importance of having a knowledgeable person to speak with about the catheter supply needs. This is why they have employed professionals who are available to assist clients with more information and discretion.



While they make every effort to ensure that the clients get the best the catheter supplies they need, they encourage them to maintain adequate supply to avoid any operation hazards.



