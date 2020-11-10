Advances for Daily Living Brings in Super Efficient Anodyne Therapy Machine in Danville and Blacksburg, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2020 --Anodyne therapy is gaining popularity due to its innovative technique and usefulness. Supported by advanced technology, it is sure to cure discomfort, which significantly impacts mobility and hinders the performance of activities of day-to-day living independently.



Like any other therapy, it uses heat to provide discomfort relief. The goal of therapy is to maximize the impact of infrared light in applying heat and alleviation of discomfort in the area becoming treated.



The anodyne machine is an innovative device that uses monochromatic infrared energy to release nitric acid for the patient's red blood cells, thereby improving nerve function and relieving numbness and pain from nerve damage.



Advances for Daily Living is a reliable resource for super-efficient Anodyne therapy machine in Danville and Blacksburg, Virginia. The system uses infrared light-emitting diodes that penetrate deeply into the body.



Although infrared light is invisible to the human eye, it helps cure increased circulation and reduced pain, stiffness, and muscle spasm. It also allows people to eliminate burning and tingling sensation in the feet and legs, back pain, knee pain, or other joint pain.



A professional appraisal confirms its positive impact on diabetes. People with diabetes have high blood sugar levels. If not treated on time, the condition may worsen, causing permanent damage to the nerves. This nerve damage may cause a distinct pain called diabetic nerve pain.



According to a study, more than 29 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. About half of them complain of nerve damage. Many feel shooting, burning pins, needles pain in their feet and hands. Fortunately, all these symptoms can be cured through anodyne therapy, thanks to the advanced device and technology it uses.



From topical creams and assistive devices to transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices, Advances for Daily Living can provide you with various options.



For more information on wheelchair lift in Lynchburg and Danville, Virginia, visit http://www.stairliftsadl.com/stairlifts-wheelchair-lifts-roanoke-lexington-danville-lynchburg-blacksburg-rocky-mount-va/.



About Advances for Daily Living (ADL)

Advances for Daily Living (ADL) is a reliable resource for stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, platform lift, catheters, lymphedema pumps, anodyne therapy machine in Danville and Blacksburg, Virginia, and much more. As an experienced industry leader, the company offers stairlifts, platform lifts, catheter supplies, and pain reduction/healing products.