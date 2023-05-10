Advances for Daily Living Makes Wheelchair Lifts Available in Moneta and Bluefield, West Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2023 --Advances for Daily Living, a leading mobility solutions provider, is pleased to offer wheelchair lifts in Moneta and Bluefield, West Virginia. These innovative devices are designed to provide safe and easy access for people with mobility challenges who use wheelchairs.



As a company that has been providing stairlifts and other mobility solutions for over a decade, Advances for Daily Living has extensive experience in providing the highest quality products and services to its clients. The addition of wheelchair lifts to their product line reflects their commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients.



Their goal is to make life easier and more accessible for people with mobility challenges. They are excited to bring their expertise in mobility solutions to Moneta and Bluefield, WV, and provide wheelchair lifts that offer a safe and reliable way for people to move in and out of their homes or buildings.



Wheelchair lifts are ideal for those who use wheelchairs, as they allow them to navigate between different levels of a building easily. They are also an excellent alternative to traditional ramps, which can be challenging to use in certain situations, such as areas with limited space.



The wheelchair lifts provided by Advances for Daily Living are designed to be highly customizable and easy to use. They are also built to last, with durable materials that can withstand even the most challenging environments. Furthermore, the lifts are designed to be low-maintenance, reducing the need for frequent repairs and upkeep.



They understand that every client's needs are unique. That's why they take a personalized approach to each installation, ensuring they find the right solution for each client. They work closely with all their clients throughout the entire process, from the initial consultation to the final installation, to ensure their needs are met.



Advances for Daily Living is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality products and services. They are dedicated to ensuring that people with mobility challenges can live independently and with dignity. With the addition of wheelchair lifts to their product line, they are well-positioned to continue their mission of providing comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients.



For more information on stairlifts in Blacksburg and Covington or to schedule a consultation, call 540-353-5869.



About Advances for Daily Living

As an experienced industry leader in business since 1993, Advances for Daily Living takes great pride in being part of the support team for older adults. They offer wheelchair and stairlifts for easy mobility.