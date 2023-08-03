Advances for Daily Living Offers Wheelchair Lift in Lexington, Virginia and Princeton, West Virginia Enabling Independence and Mobility

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2023 --Wheelchair and power chair users can enjoy increased independence with a wheelchair lift in Lexington, Virginia, and Princeton, West Virginia from Advances for Daily Living. They are a chosen source for quality wheelchair lift products identified for their stability, durability, ease of use, and smooth, quiet operation. With ADL, clients receive a high-quality wheelchair lift and exceptional service to match! They offer professional vertical platform lift installation, as well as wheelchair lift maintenance and repair service. The company technicians understand how disruptive a wheelchair lift malfunction can be to one's daily living, and they are always present to provide prompt service and repair when needed.



For individuals with limited mobility, stairs and elevated platforms can pose significant challenges, restricting their ability to move freely and safely within their own spaces. Advances for Daily Living understands the importance of accessibility and aims to break down these barriers by offering high-quality wheelchair lifts that cater to various needs.



The company specializes in various vertical wheelchair lift options to meet the specific requirements of residential and commercial spaces. These versatile lifts provide vertical transportation, enabling wheelchair users to move effortlessly between different levels. They are ideal for porches, decks, and other raised platforms.



The vertical Platform lifts are ideal alternatives to access ramps, especially in properties with limited space or greater vertical distances. Their vertical platform lifts are suitable for indoor or outdoor use, offering a lifting height of up to 14 feet. They also feature a platform gate and landing gate for additional safety.



Advances for Daily Living highlights the various benefits of installing a wheelchair lift. It helps remove the obstacles posed by stairs and elevated platforms, allowing individuals to move around their homes and businesses independently.



The lifts are designed with user-friendly controls and smooth operation, making them accessible for individuals of all ages.



The Advances for Daily Living team offers free in-home consultations, and the experienced staff will be happy to conduct a thorough evaluation of the home, provide suggestions for equipment placement, and assist the clients in selecting a wheelchair lift that meets their needs and fits the budget.



