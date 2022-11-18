Advances for Daily Living Specializes in Wheelchair Lift in Hardy and Danville, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 --Aging is a process that is inevitable for all. As people get older, their vitality and sprightliness start to diminish. The ability to move between floors and negotiate staircases becomes more and more challenging. A wheelchair lift in Hardy and Danville, Virginia, is a reliable way to cope with challenges and maintain a good quality of life.



Advances for Daily Living is a senior-friendly, mobility-focused company that has provided disabled access solutions in the greater Danville area for years. The company takes pride in providing prompt, effective, and affordable access solutions to people of all ages.



At ADL, they believe that an active and independent lifestyle is the key to health and happiness. Keeping healthy and mobile can be achieved through the wide variety of products and services ADL offers. A high-quality wheel chairlift can provide a much-needed safety solution, ensuring one's loved one can get from point A to point B with ease and style.



They understand how disruptive a wheelchair lift malfunction can be. Still, their fleet of expert mechanics has an unrivaled level of experience and knowledge to get it up and running again as quickly as possible.



They offer free in-home consultations, and every wheelchair lift they sell is backed by comprehensive warranties to give customers confidence to know their investment will last. They provide suggestions for potential applications and go through all the benefits of the wheelchair lift. They assist clients in selecting the appropriate mounting location for their wheelchair lift and share the knowledge and experience they have gained from installing thousands of lifts.



In addition, they are a source for professional installation features, safe and reliable operation, warranties, value for money, advantages, and benefits. Clients are required to provide all the necessary information for them to provide accurate quotes. They are ready to always respond to all their clients' queries, concerns, and questions through phone and email.



For more information on stairlift service in Christiansburg and Salem, Virginia, visit https://www.stairliftsadl.com/.



Call 540-353-5869 for more details.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices for stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts and, wheelchair lifts, platform lifts in Danville, Lynchburg, and Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.