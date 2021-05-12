Advances of Daily Living Helps Install Stairlift Service in Lynchburg and Salem, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --As one grows old, they are faced with many challenges of living on their own in their house. Family members who cannot stay with their parents are often forced to make a decision that is not always supported by many. Senior adults feel happy and comfortable staying in their house once they have retired. They no longer want to go and stay someplace else or be dependent on anyone. For such senior adults, the only solution is to transform their house and make it easily accessible. Advances of Daily Living is one company that promotes aging-in-place living. This company has proved itself time and again for making life easier for senior adults. They help make it easier for aging adults to continue staying in their house without being disturbed by anyone. Advances of Daily Living offers installation and stairlift service in Lynchburg and Salem, Virginia. They are the experienced industry leaders in business and has been helping their clients since 1993.



Installing a stairlift is one of the easiest solutions for any homeowner. The stairlift can be easily installed on the stairs. Whether one has straight stairs or curved ones does not matter. The professionals of Advances of Daily Living have the expertise of handling the installation job with ease. They not only provide installation services but are also helpful with servicing the stairlift as and when required.



Advances of Daily Living ensure that senior adults can enjoy increased independence with their platform lifts too. They offer quality platform lift in Lynchburg and Danville, Virginia, a favorite among the clients for stability, durability, ease of use, smooth and quiet operation. Get in touch with them for free in-home consultations. The staff conducts a thorough evaluation of the home, offers suggestions for equipment placement, and assists the clients in selecting a platform or stairlift that meets one's needs and budget.



Call 540-353-5869 for more details.



About Advances of Daily Living

Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of mobility solutions that includes wheelchair lifts, stairlifts, platform lift in Lynchburg and Danville, Virginia. They provide mobility devices apart from catheter supplies and pain reduction/healing products.