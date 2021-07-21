Advances of Daily Living Is the Address for Platform and Curved Stairlifts in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --Most senior homeowners find it hard to believe that their own home can become hostile when age starts to take its toll on one's health. Even the fittest and healthy person can see their bad days. A fall from the stairs can turn nasty and be life-threatening as well. That is why when the stairs become hostile; aged individuals must consider installing stairlifts. Many companies are offering various brands of stairlifts. ADL-Advances of Daily Living is one such company that can help with installing both straight and curved stairlifts in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Virginia.



ADL-Advances of Daily Living has been found on a very simple principle. They believe it is their duty to help aged individuals live a comfortable life, and they would do their best to assist them with their daily living. They have been an experienced business leader in the industry since 1993, and they have been actively promoting the concept of Aging in place. They understand that most homeowners want to spend the rest of their lives in their homes rather than moving out to some unknown place. That is why they do their bit in helping them find solutions that can make it easier for senior adults to continue living in their homes. Stairlifts are an excellent option for them. That is why they provide senior adults with affordable and quality stairlift equipment which will help them to navigate through their multi-level home without any difficulty. They offer straight curved and outdoor stairlifts to fit the requirement and budgets of all their clients.



Their professionalism is what puts them in a great place with their clients. They offer the added convenience of a no-obligation home consultation. The friendly and knowledgeable staff will evaluate one's home and mobility challenges and help pick the right solution. Installation and servicing are both taken care of by ADL-Advances of Daily Living. Those looking for a short-term solution can opt for rentals.



The company also offers platform lift in Danville and Lynchburg, Virginia apart from Catheter supplies, Anodyne Therapy Machine, Lymphedema Pumps, and more.



Call 540-353-5869 for more details.



About ADL-Advances of Daily Living

ADL-Advances of Daily Living takes great pride in being part of the support team for older adults throughout Virginia. They offer straight stairlifts, curved stairlifts, platform lift in Danville and Lynchburg, Virginia apart from Catheter supplies, Anodyne Therapy Machine, Lymphedema Pumps, and more.