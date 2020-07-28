Advances of Daily Living Offers Platform Lift in Blacksburg and Danville, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --As life changes, so do one's way of living. Adaptability to the many challenges of life is how one can make it better. When one finds oneself suddenly in a wheelchair because of some accident or surgery, they don't need to think that life is over for them. Their life will change, but they have to find a way to live around it. Familiar places lie their very own home can start to turn hostile, but it is better not to let these things come in the way of living a fulfilling life. With mobility solutions readily available at hand, it is easy to make one's home keep the same. A small change might need to be invited, and that is installing a platform lift. There is one company named Advances of Daily Living that makes daily living more comfortable. They are one of the best when installing a platform lift in Blacksburg and Danville, Virginia.



As far as platform lifts are concerned, they are ideal for both commercial space and one's home. These lifts are fantastic in helping an individual to move from a ground level to another higher level sitting in the wheelchair. There is ample space, and the operation is also more effortless. The professionals handle the installation at Advances of Daily Living, and they do their best in guiding their clients and answering all their queries.



Advances of Daily Living is an experienced industry leader. They have been in business since 1993, and they have been doing a great job in making lives easier for older adults throughout Virginia. From providing mobility devices that help them move around the home with ease to prompt delivery of catheter supplies and pain reduction/healing products that help the older adults live life to the fullest. They are always present to assist one and help them preserve their independence and improve their quality of life.



At ADL, they understand that everyone's needs are different. That's why they offer a free, no-obligation home consultation. Get in touch with them for installing a stairlift in Blacksburg and Danville, Virginia.



Call 540-353-5869 for more details.



About Advances of Daily Living

