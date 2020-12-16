Advances of Daily Living Offers Platform Lift in Danville and Lynchburg, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --Living life on their terms and in their home is difficult for older adults with mobility restrictions. Not many are willing to move to assisted living facilities, too, simply because of restrictions thrust upon by old age. Solutions for them is readily available with Advances of Daily Living. They are a well-known company and an experienced industry leader in business. The company has been around since 1993, and they offer their complete support for older adults throughout Virginia. They have been doing a great job since their inception. They are very successful in providing mobility devices that make it easier and comfortable for older adults to move around the home. They advise installing a platform lift in Danville and Lynchburg, Virginia so that those restricted to a wheelchair can move around the house without depending on someone else help. It is all about improving the quality of life and helping older adults live their life independently.



Installing a platform lift is no big hassle. The professionals at Advances of Daily Living have carried out installations as such across many homes, and they have a pleased list of clients. Their contribution to the lives of older adults is immense. They understand that not all homes are the same and that an evaluation is required before the platform lift is installed. The professionals visit the property to offer a free, no obligation home consultation. Selecting the right product is necessary, and the professionals provide much-needed assistance in this regard. The budget is also discussed beforehand to avoid any issues later.



Advances of Daily Living also offers stairlift in Danville and Lynchburg, Virginia apart from catheter supplies and pain reduction/healing products.



Call 540-353-5869 for more details.



