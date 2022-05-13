Advances of Daily Living Offers Top-Quality Stair Chair Lift in Danville and Salem, Virginia

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2022 --As people age, mobility declines. With compromised mobility comes a lot of concerns. People often decide to move elsewhere to avoid navigation in their current homes. No wonder adapting to a new ambiance and atmosphere can be challenging and demotivating.



Moving to a new dwelling or assisted living facility due to mobility issues does not sound great either. To help the elderly avoid this and deal with their mobility issues, stairlift chairs have become a great mobility solution.



Having a stair chair lift in Danville and Salem, Virginia, means having the support required to manage the tasks of daily living. As an experienced industry leader, Advances of Daily Living comes to the rescue of the elderly throughout Virginia. From providing mobility devices to pain reduction or healing products, Advances for Daily Living is all set to assist clients with all types of mobility products. Their advanced chair stairlifts are designed to help users move around the home easily. They are also helpful for the prompt delivery of catheter supplies and medical equipment. The goal is to allow the loved one to preserve independence by improving the quality of life.



Requirements do vary by individuals. No two necessities can be the same. At ADL, the experts are pleased to offer a free, no-obligation home consultation. Years of experience and expertise enable them to evaluate the home and understand the challenges. The goal is to help users select the equipment and products that will help users remain independent at home.



Having a stairlift or wheelchair lift allows the elderly to stay in their multi-level home. An installation of a modern stairlift drops the need for relocation. Today, people count on ADL for top-quality equipment designed to help clients safely and comfortably transition from one level of the home to another. With various options available, one can find the perfect stairlift for one's needs.



About ADL- Advances of Daily Living

ADL- Advances of Daily Living offers a wide range of choices for stairlifts. They offer straight, curved stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, and platform lifts in Danville, Lynchburg, Salem, Virginia, and surrounding areas.