Advances of Daily Living Specializes in Platform Installation in Christiansburg and Hardy

Roanoke, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2022 --People working in retail or restaurants must constantly carry heavy bags up and down stairs. Even those whose jobs do not require moving items inside a warehouse may be required to carry them between levels. Getting about between floors can be stressful at times. The best way to recover this is to invest in a platform lift installation in Christiansburg and Hardy.



Aids to Daily Living can find an answer for such clients. They have been one of the most trusted names in the industry for over two decades. As a leading stairlifts and platform lift supplier, they sell a range of accessibility equipment, such as wheelchair lifts, platform lifts, stairlifts, anodyne treatment devices, lymphedema pumps, catheter supplies, u-step employees, etc.



Their customer service and dedication to developing innovative solutions have earned them widespread recognition for the superior quality of their offerings. They are within driving distance to Lynchburg, Danville, Blacksburg, Rocky Mount, Lexington, and Roanoke, so clients in any of these cities can choose ADL.



The key to successful aging in place is having access to the assistance required to carry out routine activities of daily life. Advances for Daily Living, a veteran industry leader in the business since 1993, takes great delight in being a member of the support team for older persons around Virginia. From the fast delivery of catheter supplies and pain reduction/healing items that let the elderly live life to the fullest, they are here to assist clients or loved ones in maintaining independence and enhancing their quality of life.



At ADL, they recognize that everyone has unique requirements. Therefore, they are glad to provide a free, no-obligation consultation at their house. This enables them to analyze the client's home and understand their issues. The goal is to assist them in choosing the equipment and goods that will allow clients to maintain their independence at home.



About Advances for Daily Living

Proudly serving Virginia's senior team, Advances for Daily Living is pleased to be of service. They're here to help clients or loved ones maintain independence and boost their quality of life by supplying mobility aids to move around and stay in their homes comfortably.