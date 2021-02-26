Advancing a Career Through Online Learning Just Got Easier, and Faster with Learnlogic

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2021 --In a time of massive change, organizations and their employees need to develop new skills that are relevant in a time of disruption. The good news is, innovators like learnlogic® www.mylearnlogic.com have identified opportunities to serve both organizations and employees, through new technologies and better content. Founded by best-selling author Nicholas Webb, learnlogic® has developed a new technology called Nanopackets™. Nanopackets™, eliminates two-thirds of the wasted time to complete a course while at the same time increases student retention of critical job skills. These programs benefit both the employees and the enterprise they work for by providing lower training cost and better results.



Today organizations need to master certain core competencies. These core competencies include customer experience, customer service, innovation, ethical sales, communication skills, remote working, new leadership skills and strategic excellence. learnlogic® certifications are a tapestry of the best training programs that deliver the highest degree of value to help organizations achieve sustainable growth and profitability. The programs also focus on a humanistic approach that encourages quality of work-life, inclusion and diversity. The best organizations in the world are investing into their workforce through online certification training that helps them develop new and relevant skills in a time of massive change. These programs serve more than just the organization, it also serves the individuals that are looking for career advancement and better pay.



These fresh and fast online training programs begin rolling out on March 1st, 2021 and several new certification programs will be made available each month. Students and alumni receive a wide range of additional benefits including a significant discount on future programs. learnlogic® also provides discounted rates for organizations that are training multiple employees. Training programs include: Certified Master of Customer Experience, Certified Customer Relationship Advocate, Certified Disruptive Leader, Certified Master of Patient Experience, Innovation Superstar Master, Certified Customer Relationship Advocate, Certified Master of Patient Experience, Innovation Superstar Leader, Certified Master of Human Experience, Remote Work Certified, Certified Remote Workforce Leader, Patient Champion, Certified Impactful Communicator, Certified Patient Relationship Advocate, Customer Champion, and Certified Ethical Sales Professional.



For more information, visit https://mylearnlogic.com.



About learnlogic®

learnlogic® is a division of leaderlogic, LLC which is a Management Consulting Firm that provides enterprise excellence consulting and training to some of the top brands in the world. The founder of learnlogic® Nicholas Webb (Nick), is one of the world's top keynote speakers, he has served as an Adjunct Professor and is a multiple number one best-selling author. Nick has educated tens of thousands of executives around the world through his keynote presentations. Nick realized that education itself needed to be reimagined. His idea was to leverage innovation and a higher degree of student engagement to provide far more value for both the student and the enterprise they serve. Nick invented the patent-pending NanoPacket™ technology that has a very high degree of content relevancy and density. This approach removes the fluff and increases content retention. Additionally, all of the content is based on fresh research that addresses current disruptions in the marketplace.



