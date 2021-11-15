Advantages of Aluminum Fencing in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --As a company that specializes in residential fencing in Vancouver, the team at QS Fencing knows many options can dramatically increase curb appeal of a property. However, aluminum fencing is especially appropriate for Vancouver homes thanks to three unique qualities. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/4-advantages-of-aluminum-fence-in-your-property/



Stylish

Perhaps most significant to the homeowner is design versatility. Vancouver has so many different home styles—classic, modern, Victorian, Westcoast. A great advantage of aluminum fencing is the ability to mix and match a vast range of designs, colours, and patterns to create a perimeter that seamlessly enhances the beauty, security, and functionality of any property and architecture.



Cost-Effective

An aluminum fence is cost-effective, especially when compared to steel and iron. It's a light option that can be installed with relatives ease—and the maintenance cost is practically nil, especially when coated with a low maintained powder-coated finish, which prevents rusting, rotting, or repainting,



Durable

For people looking for great long terms value for their homes, an aluminum fence is a long-term solution. Even without the optional powder coating for added protection, aluminum is naturally non-ferrous, which means it's weather-resistant, making it especially appropriate for Vancouver's wet and windy climate.



For a beautiful residential fence that complements its surroundings, aluminum is a great choice for homeowners. Browse through the project gallery for ideas. Then get in touch with one of our fence experts at (604) 777-3057 or send an email at info@qsfencing.ca for a free estimate.



Vancouver Commercial Fencing Company

For commercial fencing installation, maintenance or repair, call QS Fencing at 604-777-3057 or reach out to us at info@qsfencing.ca.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca