Adventure Mat Is the Ultimate Outdoor Foot Mat for Adventurers Everywhere

Adventure Mat, the revolutionary new multi-purpose clean surface that allows outdoor adventurers to change shoes and clothes on the go, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Adventure Mat is a simple solution to a range of challenges for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether it's arriving at a trailhead and trying to balance on your shoes as you change clothes or it's helping muddy kids change out of soccer uniforms into street clothes, Adventure Mat is a compact, easy-to-use remedy for a host of situations.



"I tried several makeshift ways to keep my feet and gear clean when I changed outside," says founder and CEO Ralph Kuhlmeier on the inspiration behind the project. "I used a slippery piece of orange plastic. I used towels that ended up wet and filthy. I knew there had to be an easy, compact, clean solution. So I invented Adventure Mat."



Adventure Mat's grippy rubber surface unfolds easily to provide a clean surface anywhere, anytime. When Adventure Mat is refolded for storage, the clean top never touches the dirty bottom, so users always have a clean place to step, stand, sit, or work. Though Adventure Mat is simple and easy to use, it's the result of thoughtful design and rugged engineering. It's durable, easy to clean, and can travel anywhere.



One of Adventure Mat's most appealing features is its magical folding design. It unfolds simply and quickly, with just one hand, and after you've used your Adventure Mat it refolds just as easily. With one hand you fold your clean surface so it stays clean, and you're ready to enjoy the outdoors.



The Adventure Mat when opened measures 19.5" by 19.5" (6.5" x 6.5" when folded) with a thickness of 0.08 inches. It weighs in at 1.1lbs and is available in sea blue for the crowdfunding campaign. It is manufactured out of antimicrobial rubber and includes a waterproof zipper bag for easy transport.



"Adventure Mat is a gateway to the outdoors," adds Kuhlmeier. "It's really for everyone – hikers, bikers, campers, concert goers, parents, children, and germaphobes. If you have ever needed a clean place to stand, sit, change, or work, then you need Adventure Mat."



The Adventure Mat launched today and can be supported here: http://kck.st/2eMw8mx



About 2 Speeds LLC

2 Speeds, LLC, founded in 2016, is a young product startup company, based in Boulder, CO. Founded by outdoor enthusiast, Ralph Kuhlmeier, the company is on a mission to develop simple, smart solutions to the problems faced by outdoor enthusiasts. Their first product, the Adventure Mat, is the ultimate outdoor foot mat for adventurers everywhere.



For more information on 2 Speeds LLC please visit http://adventuremat.com