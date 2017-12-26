Adventures Within Reach Adds the Camino De Santiago to Worldwide Treks

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --Adventures Within Reach (AWR) is excited to introduce one of the quintessential treks in Europe -- the Camino de Santiago! This is a fantastic trip as the treks go from lodge to lodge, take about one week, and are a great combination of culture and activity.



The Camino de Santiago ("Way of St. James") is a pilgrimage ending at the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral in Santiago, Spain. You need to hike at least 100km (62 miles) on the pilgrimage to get your Compostela certificate.



Robin Paschall, President of AWR, explains, "We will be offering two of the most popular routes on the Camino -- the French Way and the Portuguese Coastal Route. You will walk an average of 20km/day hiking from village to village, spending the night in local guest houses or hotels with private rooms. Your luggage is moved for you from lodge to lodge, so you just carry a day pack."



It is a very social experience with great culture. Breakfast and dinner is enjoyed at the lodge where you are spending the night, and lunches are at one of the villages along the way.



There are many Camino de Santiago routes. The "French Way" is the most popular. AWR is offering the 111km route from Sarria to Santiago. There are typically 6 days of hiking, but you can add more days.



They are also offering the "Portuguese Way" which runs north along the coast of Portugal for 123km. This route has options for a luxury lodge upgrade and also women-only groups.



These two routes are offered in three different styles:



1. Group departure with trekking guide

2. Private trip with trekking guide

3. Self-guided trek



Group tours in 2018 are $995/person on set departure dates, and self-guided tours are $945/person on the French Way and the Portuguese Way. The luxury Portuguese trip is $1295/person.



Ms. Paschall continues, "This is a quintessential trek in Europe. Everyone should have this on their Bucket List!"