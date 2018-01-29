Adventures Within Reach Announces Top New Trips for 2018

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --If you are looking for something new and different for your 2018 travel plans, we can help! Here are our top 5 new trips to get your planning started!



1) 7-Day Los Glaciares National Park: Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre Trek in Argentina



From north to south, trek to the basecamps of Mt. Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre, camping at each and trekking to Paso del Viento with views of the second largest icecap outside the polar regions! Experience classic Argentine Patagonia landscapes -- steep granite spires towering over vast glaciers, cerulean lakes, rivers and forests.



Groups starting at $1400/person!



2) 13-Day Best of Brazil Group Departures



Take in the picturesque sights of Rio de Janeiro from the warm beaches of this vibrant city. Next, visit the mighty and glittering Iguazu Falls draped in rainbows. Continue exploring through the lush jungle of the Amazon rainforest. End in the vibrant and historic city of Salvador where music and food are the center piece of local culture. The best sights of Brazil in one trip!



Groups starting at $2850/person!



3) 8-Day Multisport Galapagos Island Hopping



A Galapagos trip for people interested in a variety of activities: stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, hiking, biking, kayaking, and swimming. This is a great active Galapagos trip for people of all ages!



Starting at $2795/person!



4) 7-Day Costa Rica Adventure With the Pacuare River



This fun and affordable trip features two of Costa Rica's top adventure and scenic highlights: rafting the Pacuare River and fun activities at the Arenal Volcano. This is a great multi-sport trip in Costa Rica.



Starting at $1495/person!



5) 13-Day Active Bhutan with Day Hikes



In this tour, you arrive in Paro, the main city of Bhutan, and then fly the eastern region. From there, you will drive back to Paro seeing all the cultural highlights plus day hikes to amazing monasteries and mountain vistas almost every day. This is a great option for people who want to explore Bhutan's culture and history, but also want to be more active.



Starting at $3245/person!