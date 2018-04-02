Adventures Within Reach Experts Explain How to Choose the "Right" Inca Trail Trek

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --Many travelers decide they want to hike the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. However, there are a number of options to choose from, and it can be hard to chose the right one.



Gretchen Trout of Adventures Within Reach (AWR) explains, "The 5 and 2-day are definitely best in comparison to the 4-day. Although if you have the time and stamina, the 5 is in first place!" The 5-day is designed in a way where trekkers are not walking on the trail when most other tour companies are on the trail. Also, the last day does not feel like such an exhausting rush.



In the 4-day, on the final day of trekking, hikers have to wake up at 3AM and, in the dark, wait in line along the trail to get through the gate to the main Machu Picchu sanctuary. Hikers don't get to see the trail that day because they are walking in the dark. Barbara Colliander of AWR says, "You get to Machu Picchu at sunrise and then you have the tour of the city when you are feeling very gritty and tired."



On the 5-day trek, hikers wake up on your fourth morning at a regular time and enjoy the day. There is no line to wait in to get into the sanctuary. Trekkers arrive at Machu Picchu through the Sun Gate in the afternoon when almost no one is there before walking down through Machu Picchu (get a first taste) and then continue to Aguas Calientes where a hotel room waiting with a hot shower and fresh clothes. Ms. Colliander explains, "You get to rest that night and then, when you're feeling fresh, you get to go back up to Machu Picchu on day 5 to have the tour that day (and, if you're ambitious, you can add Hauyna Picchu peak that day too)."



The 2-day Inca Trail is the same as the last two days of the 5-day Inca Trail option.



Ms. Trout continues, "To summarize, we like the 5 and 2-day options as you are not rushed, you are not with so many crowds and you get the maximum amount of time in Machu Picchu."



