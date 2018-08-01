Adventures Within Reach Now Offering Trips to the Dolomites

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2018 --Adventures Within Reach is excited to introduce Dolomites treks to our list of amazing adventures. The 8-Day Dolomites Hiking Traverse starts at just $1595/person.



The best time for trekking in the Dolomites is June through September. It can be accessed from Venice or other European cities to make for an amazing European vacation.



"As with all of our trips, we can customize this trek, and we offer many of the treks through the Dolomites," explains Robin Paschall of Adventures Within Reach. "For example, consider spending an extra day for an amazing via ferrata experience in the mountains."



The trek starts in Selva di Val Gardena (or Wolkenstein, as it's referred to in German) in the heart of Italy's South Tyrol. Val Gardena is a quaint alpine town nestled in the Dolomites and an excellent center for all levels of hiking. The trek ends in Cortina, known for its lovely restaurants and cafes, antique shops, art galleries, and boutiques.



The highlight of the trek is arguably the Tre Cime di Lavaredo and Monte Paterno, one of the most scenic mountain landscapes in the Dolomites.



The itinerary is as follows:



Day 1: Arrive in Selva di Val Gardena

Day 2: Hike around Sasso Lungo

Day 3: Hike from Selva to Corvara in Alta Badia

Day 4: Hiking in Santa Croce Sanctuary

Day 5: Hike from Capanna Alpina to Natural Park of Fanes-Sennes-Braies

Day 6: Hike from Natural Park of Fanes-Sennes-Braies to Cortina

Day 7: Hike to the Tre Cime di Lavaredo

Day 8: Departure



About Adventures Within Reach

Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to some of the most amazing destinations in the world including East Africa, Southern Africa, South America, Southeast Asia, Antarctica, and the Himalayas. AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure. For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://AdventuresWithinReach.com.