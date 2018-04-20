Adventures Within Reach Offers Combination Tours in South America

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2018 --Combine multiple countries in South America to the ultimate adventure trip. Here are the top 7 combination trips.



Gretchen Traut, South American Travel Manager for Adventures Within Reach explains, "When planning your dream summer vacation to South America, why not hit more than one item on your bucket list? South America has so much to offer, why limit yourself to just one highlight? Take advantage of these exceptional pairings or create your own custom trip!"



1) Family Machu Picchu Adventure + Uyuni Salt Flat Exploration: Peru and Bolivia



This 12-day tour through the Andean highland is designed specifically to appeal to the interests of the modern adventurous family. With plenty of activities and enough time to relax too, this trip will be enjoyed by everyone from eight to eighty years old. Families will have the opportunity to paddle board, canoe, mountain bike, and hike the one day Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. After crossing Lake Titicaca to Bolivia, end with a 4X4 and trekking adventure on the Uyuni Salt Flats of Bolivia. And at the end of the adventure: a palace made entirely of salt.



2) Rainbow Mountains of South America: Peru + Argentina



This incredibly unique 8-day adventure, starts in the high Andes in northwestern Argentina. Here, hike through the mesmerizing Seven Colored Hills, walk across the epic salt flats where all perception is lost and land and sky seamlessly mingle. Excite the senses in local markets and learn more about the unique history of this vibrant region.



Hop a direct flight from Salta to Peru and continue on to the incredible Vinicunca Trek, also known as "rainbow mountain trek". The trek takes us to an elevation of 5,000 meters above sea level (16,404 feet) in Quispicanchis, Cusco. The mountain, considered one of the most spectacular places in the Vilcanota Mountains, is naturally colored by the presence of eroded sedimentary rock. During the trek, there are many impressive views of snow-capped Mt. Ausangate.



It is also easy to add on time in Machu Picchu, the Sacred Valley, Buenos Aires or Lima.



3) Colombia Multi-sport + Galapagos Island Hopping



Begin this 2-week extravaganza in vibrant Colombia. Rushing rivers, rugged mountains, deep canyons, and exciting caves await the adventurous traveler, and there is truly no shortage of activities to get your heart racing. This is an amazingly diverse adventure tour with a wide variety of experiences and places in just 9 days. Despite its excitement level, this is a moderate adventure suitable for any adult and older child in good health, and this trip starts on any day of the year. This itinerary gets into the splendor of the area's incredible landscapes and deep into the culture of a rich agricultural region.



Continue on to five days of island hopping in the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador. The 5-day itinerary visits 3 islands: Santa Cruz, Isabela, and 1 uninhabited island. Island hopping allows visitors to experience much of the best areas of the islands while sleeping in well-appointed lodges and transferring between islands during the day on a smaller boat. Island hopping itineraries are also great choices for visitors who wish to combine diving days with classic wildlife tours.



4) Gastronomy, Waterfalls and Beaches: Argentina Meets Brazil



On this 11-day journey, dive into the world of seductive, ruby Malbecs, sizzling,tantalizing beef cuts, fresh, home-made, pastas, rustic, warm breads and light, decadent pastries on this unique tour of Argentina's capitol, Buenos Aires. Explore the flavors of local markets, cook with native chefs and visit the cornerstone cafes, restaurants and bakeries along with the more modern closed-door supper clubs and hidden bars of Buenos Aires. Sample gastronomic delights as well as become better acquainted with the city's history and neighborhoods. Continue to the northeast corner of Argentina on the Brazilian boarder to visit Iguazu Falls. Wider than Victoria Falls, taller than Niagara Falls and more beautiful than both, there are neither words nor photographs that can properly describe them. Finally, end the adventure on following the rhythmic samba notes to the vibrant beaches of Rio.



5) Ultimate Patagonia Trekker: Torres del Paine + Tierra del Fuego: Chile + Argentina



This 11-day epic adventure, kicks off in at the end (or the beginning, depending on how you look at it) of the world in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.



The National Park of Tierra del Fuego is in the heart of the rugged wilderness that comprises the land of fire at the end of the world. Explore this extreme remote area of the Andes just outside of Argentina's southern most city: Ushuaia. Valleys, lagoons, streams, prairies, cliffs, peaks, mountains, birds, guanacos, fox and numerous other species add to this amazingly pristine and unique landscape.Explore, breathe and feel, step by step, the rhythm and heart of Tierra del Fuego along the trail to Laguna del Caminante, at Laguna Superior and at each campsite surrounded by lush, green woods and snow-capped peaks.



Finally, cross the boarder into Chile and visit the coveted gem of Patagonia: Torres del Paine. Follow the famous W-trek and become immersed in the most popular sites of Chilean Patagonia. The trails in between the famous Torres del Paine craggy mountains are among the world's classic trekking routes.



The trip is ideal for travelers who enjoy trekking into the wilderness. Accommodations include tents, mountain huts and the rustic EcoCamp Lodge in large dome tents. The domes in the EcoCamp have comfortable beds, measure 140 square feet, are energy efficient, and have beautiful local decor.



6) Machu Picchu + Jaguars in the Pantanal: Peru and Brazil



This epic journey begins in the heart of the South American continent: the Pantanal. The largest flood plain on the planet, the Pantanal is an exotic and extraordinary wildlife reserve. There is a huge variety of birds, fish and other species such as caimans, deer, capibaras, anteaters and especially jaguars, all in plain view. This expedition travels across the northern part of the Pantanal to fully enjoy its ecosystems.



Continue on to visit the rainbow-draped Iguazu Falls, and then catch a direct flight to Peru.



In Peru, travel to Cusco, the Sacred Valley and finally, the journey comes to an awe-inspiring close with the Machu Picchu Sanctuary.



7) Lake Titicaca, Uyuni Salt Flats and Atacama: Bolivia + Chile



Begin the 10-day journey in Bolivia with an overnight on the shores of stunning Lake Titicaca. Continue on to visit the culturally rich capitol of La Paz, explore the Unesco world heritage site of Tiwanaku and then discover the breathtaking Uyuni Salt Flats.



Continue by 4x4 vehicle from Uyuni to the otherworldly landscape of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. Travel among turquoise and emerald lagoons, bubbling hot springs, rust-colored volcanoes and ancient geysers in the Atacama, the world's highest desert. Here, crimson snow-capped volcanoes blend with pastel-colored desert expanses accented with orange canyons and epic dunes. Trek among the bizarre rock formations of the Valley of the Moon, mountain bike on narrow trails through mystical canyons, walk through the ruins of pre-Colombian villages, watch the daily eruption of the Tatio geysers, and photograph the ever-changing colors of the amazing scenery. As the moon rises, observe some of the clearest and most brilliant night skies in the Southern Hemisphere.