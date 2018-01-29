Adventures Within Reach Offers Incredible "Off the Beaten Path" Adventures in Chile

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --Come explore the remote and rugged corners of Chilean Patagonia on our newest itineraries crafted specifically for those looking to escape the crowds and have a truly transformative adventure! Arrive in Santiago and enjoy the lively cosmopolitan center and colorful historic coastal city of Valparaiso. Jet down to the Lakes District and stay in a cabin on your own private island while trekking and horseback riding from Chile to Argentina through the region's lush forests. Explore the dramatic and virgin landscapes of the Aysen region filled with epic rivers for rafting, marble caves and the recently-opened Patagonia Park. Finally, trek the southern-most circuit in the world in the Dientes Mountains on Tierra del Fuego!



1) 4-Day Ultimate Santiago Layover: From City and Coast



Chosen by the New York Times as 2011's #1 destination to visit, Santiago is a dynamic and contemporary metropolis located in the heart of Chile's fertile central valley. Chile's capital is a vibrant city full of character, with a thriving arts culture, trendy restaurant scene, and lively nightlife. Embraced on all sides by mountains – the mighty Andes to the east and the smaller coastal range to the west – on a clear day Santiago boasts one of the most incredible city scenes in the world.



Later, head to Valparaíso, one of the first Chilean cities founded by the Spanish. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2003 for its architectural and cultural significance, the city is also one of Chile's most interesting. You will start in the downtown sector, learning about the history of "Valpo" and its importance in South American trade and commerce. Century-old hillside ascensores (elevators) will transport you up into the city's steep hills, where a labyrinthine maze of streets reveals brightly colored buildings, bohemian cafes and elegant restaurants, and spectacular views of the harbor below.



Starting at: $560 per person



2) 4-Day Lakes District: Andean Crossing from Puerto Varas to Bariloche



This staggering voyage takes you through the virgin region of the Patagonian Andes, crossing different landscapes, immersed in two countries along the mountain chain. Discover the Río Puelo valley. You will come across the enchanted Island of Las Bandurrias – a dream location During these four days; you will feel the sensation of remoteness, the warmth of the local traditions with exquisite meals. Come to explore the secret and pristine crossing between Argentina and Chile.



Starting at: $1995 per person



3) 8-Day Remote Trails Aysen and Patagonia Park



Chile's beloved Nobel Prize winning-poet Pablo Neruda once said, "He who does not know the Chilean forests does not know the planet." In addition to the vast old-growth forests, Northern Patagonia boasts glaciers, fjords, wild rivers, clear lakes, and waterfalls. The gateway to Chile's far south, with the Carretera Austral (Southern Highway) winding its way through the region, Aisén is an area of incredible beauty and remoteness that people expect from Patagonia, but won't find further south. With such wonders as the Futaleufú River – considered by rafters and kayakers to be South America's absolute best – and areas of quiet wilderness, Northern Patagonia attracts both adventurous travelers and those in search of solitude.



Starting at: $3075 per person



4) 6-Day The Dientes Trek



Experience what has been called the best trek in Patagonia on this nature-lover's paradise trek! Walk through the Dientes de Navarino massif at the far end of South America, trekking along rural roads through and alongside forests, peat bogs, valleys, ponds, lakes, and rivers. At the hike's summit, take in stunning views of the Beagle Channel, the cities of Puerto Williams in Chile and Ushuaia in Argentina, Nassau Bay, the Wollaston archipelago, and the mythical archipelago of Cape Horn.



Starting at: $1725 per person