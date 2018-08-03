Adventures Within Reach's New Trip: Jaguars in the Pantanal

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2018 --Adventures Within Reach is offering a new trip in Brazil in search of the famous jaguars.



The Pantanal, the largest flood plain on the planet, is an exotic and extraordinary wildlife reserve. There is a huge variety of birds, fish and other species such as caimans, deer, capybaras, anteaters and jaguars, all in plain view. Travel across the northern part of the Pantanal, to the end of the Transpantaneira, where you will have the chance to fully grasp the wonder of this incredible Natural World Heritage Site.



"This trip includes jaguars, capybaras, and macaws, so it is the perfect trip for the adventurer who loves nature and wants to get off the beaten path," explains Gretchen Traust, South America Travel Manager with Adventures Within Reach. "Even though jaguars are a difficult animal to see, we go the best place to find them. This is one of our most popular tours, now is the time to sign up for the coming year."



The price for the 7-Day In the Footsteps of the Elusive Jaguar trip starts at $2345/person.



The itinerary in brief:



Day 1: Arrival in Cuiaba and transfer to Transpantaneira

Day 2: Activities in Transpantaneira

Day 3: Jaguar Tour in Porto Jofre

Day 4: Porto Jofre

Day 5-6: Activities in Transpantaneira

Day 7: Departure



Contact Adventures Within Reach for more information on this trip.



About Adventures Within Reach

Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to some of the most amazing destinations in the world including East Africa, Southern Africa, South America, Southeast Asia, Antarctica, and the Himalayas. AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure. For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://www.AdventuresWithinReach.com.