Advertise Music Gigs or Find Musicians Using Music Talkers Artist Directory Free

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2014 --Music Talkers has now added a new feature whereby musicians can advertise 'areas available to gig'. This can be useful for both musicians and venues who are looking for musicians to play at events.



This new feature has seen an influx of musicians creating a free profile and advertising their services.



Initially the site was designed for musicians to write a short 'About us' paragraph however many artists are taking this opportunity to advertise their music services free.



Artists can be found by search engines too or the advanced search section here: http://www.musictalkers.com/discover-artists/userslist



As an artist, the possibilty of being found is likely if an interested party looking for a musician typed for example: 'Manchester band wanted for gig' in a search engine.



Andrew Braithwaite from Music Talkers said:

"Initially the artist profile area was designed for musicians to showcase their music, however if artists want to use this as a means to advertise for new gigs etc we are cool with this. In addition it also forms a great way for events and venue owners to find artists to play".



All above features are currently free. Musicians can create a profile here: http://www.musictalkers.com/view-your-profile/registers



About Music Talkers

Music Talkers is an established music news website. They combine regular news with the ability of musicians to upload, showcase their music and advertise gigs.