Advice on How a Small Business Can Succeed Without Selling Is Being Shared by Diane Helbig

Lake Wood, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2020 --Helbig Enterprises along with Morgan James Publishing announced the release of the electronic version of Succeed Without Selling: The More You Think About Selling, the Less You Will Sell, by Diane Helbig which contains everything a small business owner or sales professional needs to know about what it takes to be successful, especially now with the new "work from home" structure.



Succeed Without Selling offers a contrarian view of selling. As the author posits, the more you think about selling, the less you will sell. Each chapter presents valuable information about an aspect of the selling process as well as the mindset necessary to be successful.



David A. Fields has said "Diane Helbig brings humanity back into selling. As she deftly points out, selling in a world where customers have access to all the information they want, is a world apart from the pre-internet days when most sales tropes you've heard were established. If your job requires selling, but the act of selling doesn't appeal to you or feels awkward, you'll find Helbig's book a useful reframe of the selling game and ultimately, you'll be more successful."



Within Succeed Without Selling, there are specific chapters for sales managers, direct sellers, and service providers. Any professional who wants to thrive and grow their business will find actionable, easy-to-follow information to help them embrace the value of being more interested in others than in making the sale. This book changes the way readers look at the sales process forever and stops them from engaging in behaviors that just don't work.



"Curiosity and trust are two of the most vital sales accelerators that all small business owners must adopt if they want to win in today's marketplace. But how often do we push aside curiosity just to close the deal? Diane Helbig does a remarkable job of uncovering this critical approach to sales that will shift your mindset from how we've traditionally been taught to sell! Succeed Without Selling will open your eyes to the truth about how to sell successfully regardless of industry, business size, or prospect base. I highly recommend it!" ~ Mike Mooney, Driving People Forward, Author of Reputation Shift



Diane Helbig is an international business and leadership development advisor, author, award-winning speaker, and workshop facilitator. As a certified, professional coach and president of Helbig Enterprises, Diane helps businesses and organizations operate more constructively and profitably. Diane works with her clients to create, implement, and monitor individualized strategies that result in better communication, increased performance, and more significant results. Diane's clients find themselves achieving incredible successes – many beyond what they had previously believed were possible. Diane is the author of Succeed Without Selling, Lemonade Stand Selling, and Expert Insights, as well as the host of the award-winning podcast, Accelerate Your Business Growth.