Advice on the Risks of Laser Hair Removal Readily Available at Shires Law Website

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Aside from giving ready advice on how to make a claim for personal injuries such as laser burns from laser hair removal treatment, Shires Law also provides advice on the actual risks involved in such treatments, and how to avoid them.



Beauty treatments such as laser hair removal treatment are on the rise, as more women (and men) decide to have the procedure done for the removal of unwanted hair on different areas of the body; not just the face, but also the legs, arms, and other areas. But what most people don't know is that laser hair removal is a treatment that is not properly regulated – in fact, it has been deregulated as far back as 2010. This means that basically anyone can perform the procedure, even if they do not go through the proper or extensive training or lack the necessary skills.



This is outlined by the personal injury solicitors at Shires Law, who know all too well about the many risks associated with such deregulated procedures. As Shires Law confirms, "…Laser hair removal treatment is a procedure not without risk. Injuries and accidents can occur – in fact, injuries and accidents related to laser treatment are on the rise! These accidents often happen due to a lack of training or knowledge, negligence or a lack of attention, or a lack of information regarding the victim's own medical history."



Shires Law continues, "Whilst injuries can be as minor as temporary skin irritation, they can also be as major as burns and permanent damage to the skin (this is where laser hair removal scars come in). Burns and other major damage can occur if the technician uses faulty equipment or if the technician does not know how to use the technology in the proper way."



Anyone who is thinking of availing of laser hair removal treatment would do well to visit the Shires Law website first so they can have a good idea of what risks are involved with such a treatment. Shires Law exists to provide much-needed help to those who have become victim of a personal injury through no fault of their own – and if people are informed of the risks, they can move forward with more confidence in their claim for compensation as well. Claiming compensation is made much easier with Shires Law's assistance, since they have years of experience in personal injury compensation and also work on a No Win, No Fee basis.



