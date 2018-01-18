Advocacy Group Vows to Fight Against Reelection of Select U.S. Congressmen in Colorado

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2018 --Advocacy organization A Just Cause says they will be working hard in the coming months to establish a grass roots organization across Colorado that will be a force for political change against apathetic U.S. Representatives and Senators who have shown little to no concern for Colorado constituents who were victims of government abuse in the federal justice system. "You would think when Congressman Doug Lamborn, Senators Corey Gardner and Michael Bennet received a dossier (http://bit.ly/2wBaCyJ) that contained irrefutable evidence that the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office and federal Judge Christine Arguello colluded together to abuse a Colorado Springs church and its parishioners, as well as engaged in egregious misconduct that resulted in the wrongful-imprisonment six Colorado technology executives (five black, one white), they would have been outraged and demanded answers from the DOJ and the courts," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "But that didn't happen, presumably because these federal justice officials from Colorado are their friends or because the constituents who were abused are minorities and not affluent or important enough to merit their attention," adds Banks.



It was recently reported that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) were instrumental in convincing President Trump to commute the 27-year sentence of Iowa Kosher meat-packing executive Sholom Rubashkin who was not their constituent. "Pelosi, Hatch and other members of Congress should be commended for showing fidelity to their oversight responsibilities granted to them by the Constitution and intervening when there is evidence of misconduct in the federal justice system," says Banks.



The IRP6 case concerns the wrongful conviction and imprisonment of six Colorado Springs technology executives who, according to former federal appeals judge H. Lee Sarokin of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, were indicted and imprisoned for failing to pay debts associated with development of criminal investigations software to be sold to the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and NYPD. Sarokin, who immersed himself into the case and reviewed trial records was interviewed about the IRP6 by the Washington Post in July 2016.



"I don't know if race played a part. But if you put all the connections together, I don't know if there is any other conclusion," Sarokin told the Post. "You read every day about horrendous crimes committed by corporations, who are getting fined. I thought it was rare for corporate executives to be indicted and imprisoned from not paying their bills," added Sarokin. "What amazed me about the case," Sarokin said, "was the theory of the government, that this (software) program they were developing was a scam." "All the proof in the case goes the other way," exclaimed Sarokin. "Law enforcement agencies, IRP's sole customers, seem an unlikely target for an attempted scam," Sarokin noted. "The men left their jobs to create the software, hired former FBI and immigration agents as consultants, and made no profit," Sarokin explained.



"It is disgraceful and sad for these men that Gardner, Bennet and Lamborn cared nothing about them, the wrongful loss of their freedom that continues five and a half years and counting, and the pain and suffering of their children, wives, parents and siblings," says Banks. "They actually ignored a prominent federal appeals judge who exhaustively reviewed the IRP6 case and publicly reported the misconduct," adds Banks. "For these congressmen to sit back and do nothing in light of irrefutable evidence that Judge Christine Arguello and Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Kirsch corruptly used judicial proceedings, including the grand jury, to maliciously attack a Colorado church, the Pastor, parishioners and demean their Christian beliefs is not only an epic dereliction of duty under the Constitution, but a human failure on their part to comport with basic values of human decency," adds Banks.



A Just Cause's grass roots campaign will begin by distributing the dossier to families across the state and expanding the number of Colorado listener's to their Internet radio program (http://www.ajcradio.com) which not only discusses and hears from experts on the pervasive problem of prosecutorial and judicial misconduct that is impacting the lives of Americans across our state and the country, but also other issues such as sexual misconduct, teen suicides, mass incarceration, communities and the policing and programming (Spotlight on Capitol Hill) dedicated to interviewing members of Congress and discussing their legislative accomplishments, as well as the pending and future legislation they're supporting. Some Congressmen of note that have appeared on the show include Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Senator Mike Lee, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier and congressman Jim Clyburn.



"Our goal is to become a force for political change at the ballot box in Colorado, and to educate and create awareness about prosecutorial and judicial misconduct that is crippling fairness in our judicial system and to be a voice for people of all races, backgrounds and occupations who are being abused or wronged in our society, including the senseless killing and unnecessary abuse of our police," says Banks. "All Coloradans must work together to hold our congressional representatives accountable at the ballot box when they empower a culture of impunity in the federal judicial system by refusing to hold federal prosecutors and judges accountable for abusing our families and churches," adds Banks. "We can do better and must do better," concludes Banks.