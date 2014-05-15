A&E Watches Unveils Their Line of Used Rolex Datejust Watches for Men and Women

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --A&E Watches is delighted to share their recent selection of used Rolex Datejust watches for men and women. Datejust watches with varying designs are available on their website Aandewatches.com. For the ladies, the company has provided a section that shows their line of used Rolex Lady Datejust watches that includes the two tone and stainless steel models to name a few.



Rolex has been synonymous to precise and quality watch making. Originally named the Jubilee Datejust, Rolex Datejust history began in 1945 when Rolex released the model during its 40th anniversary. It was a self-winding chronograph and was named the Datejust. The model was a direct descendant of the Bubbleback and included a date function, which was placed at the 3 o’clock position on the face. The Datejust had a coin-edge bezel, which later became the fluted bezel. It was the first watch to show the date automatically and also the first to change the displayed date at exactly midnight. The Datejust was, different in many ways from other watches offered at that time. Major developments of the model include the addition of the Cyclops lens in 1954, which magnifies the date print to make it easier for the wearer to read. In 1957, it became available in stainless steel. Over the years, the watch was also developed to include a flat dial and the Rapid Date Change feature.



