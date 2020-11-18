Aeris Indoor Environmental Services Expands Service Area to North Florida

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2020 --Environmental air quality testing is necessary for the health of both residential and commercial properties in Florida. Aeris has now expanded service to North Florida, including St. Johns County, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Duval County, Deerwood and Palm Coast.



Mold growth is often an issue in Florida due to damp air and moisture intrusion. Humidity levels must be maintained and proper ventilation ensured to help prevent mold. A mold inspection is necessary to determine if mold is present in the air. This can cause respiratory issues, asthma attacks and irritation of the eyes, nose and throat. To be completed successfully, mold testing requires experienced and qualified experts.



Environmental Consulting ensures Florida homeowners and businesses are in compliance with current environmental regulations. When the moisture level is elevated the result is often mold damage. The potential sources include sewer backups, high levels of relative humidity, water line leaks, roof leaks and issues with water build-up and condensation.



A mold inspection detects common signs of damage including water stains, loose wall or floor tiles, particle board damage and discoloration. Relative humidity above 60 percent is considered a potential issue for indoor air quality. When conditions are favorable the result can be microbial growth. Mold growth can begin in 24 to 48 hours after water damage including leaks, floods and burst pipes.



If the residential or commercial property was built before 1978, lead based paint and indoor air quality testing are necessary. Lead exposure has numerous potentially negative implications for both children and adults. When lead-based paints in a building are stripped or damaged, the occupants will be exposed. This can be prevented by knowing if lead-based paints are present. Investors can make an informed decision regarding purchasing specific properties.



Asbestos is a natural fibrous material that can result in serious health risks including lung cancer, pleural disease and mesothelioma just by breathing the mineral fibers into your lungs. If you do not recognize the symptoms quickly, the disease may not manifest for years. Asbestos testing by a certified asbestos inspector is important because this material can be in your:



- Flooring

- Roofing

- HVAC duct insulation

- Siding

- Wallboards

- Textured paints

- Fire doors

- Drywall compound

- Sprayed acoustic ceilings

- Elevator equipment panels



To protect your health and comply with both federal and state restrictions, an asbestos survey is mandatory before you have any work performed such as renovations. Your asbestos sampling includes:



- Sampling of building material containing asbestos

- History of your structure

- Reporting of the locations, area, material conditions and lab results

- Walk-thru including the access points of your building



Millions of deaths in the United States are connected to outdoor and indoor air pollution. People suffering from asthma are easily negatively impacted by mold exposure and dampness in the home. Additionally, mold is a major cause for individuals suffering from chronic sinus infections. The risk of asthma and respiratory diseases increase when an infant is exposed to unusual harmful mold for a prolonged length of time. Unfortunately, many physicians do not have sufficient training for the identification of illnesses due to mold.



The spread of mycotoxins significantly affects the immune system resulting in allergies, wheezing, asthma, coughing, hypersensitivity, memory loss, anxiety and depression. All of this can be prevented with environmental air quality testing. Air quality testing is critical for the detection and proper removal of mold and asbestos.



Aeris Indoor Environmental Services offer a variety of services to Florida residents and business owners including indoor air quality testing, mold inspections, environmental consulting, asbestos testing, lead inspections and testing, water quality testing, disaster response, emergency moisture monitoring and post-remediation verification. Customers have stated the company provides outstanding and on-time services while taking the needs of the customer into consideration.



New customers have said, "The expanded service areas make it easier to access necessary services." Aeris works directly with homeowners, property managers, remediation specialists, insurance adjusters and general contractors to minimize the risk of liability. Aeris offers peace of mind by answering questions and ensuring the safety of commercial and residential properties and their residents.