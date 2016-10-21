Aero Brand Ambassador Jo Coddington Scheduled to Make Celebrity Appearance at the 2016 Sema Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2016 --International AERO Products, AERO, is excited to announce that television icon and brand ambassador, Jo Coddington, will be appearing in the AERO booth, #12543, on November 2nd from 1:00 to 2:30PM for autograph signings. Coddington, who has appeared on "American Icon," NBC's new show "Bidding Wars with Vicari Auto Auction," and "American Hot Rod," has been an automotive enthusiast since she started racing at six years old.



"I am thrilled to be with my AERO family this year at SEMA," says Coddington. "I am also excited to sign my hero cards that were shot by Scott Killeen at a private airport in Southern California with my '40, exotic cars and massive private planes."



To join the conversation, come by the AERO booth on November 2nd or Tweet questions for Jo Coddington at @AEROCarCare.



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar, SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant and AERO-FUSION, Polymer Infused Carnauba Wax.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on "American Hot Rod" where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on "Detroit Muscle," "American Icon" and "Bidding Wars". In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen's Network.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.



To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call 800-337-9274.