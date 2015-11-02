Aero Detailing Products Unveils Aero-Fusion at 2015 Sema Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --International AERO Products announced today a new addition to the product line, AERO-FUSION, Polymer Infused Carnauba Wax. The new product developed and tested by AERO's master aircraft detailers and chemists will be on display in the New Product Showcase at the 2015 SEMA Show and the AERO booth #13029.



"The worlds of aviation and automotive collide with AERO-FUSION," says Mike Hansen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We have taken the advance polymers we use every day in the aviation world and brought them together with premium carnauba liquid paste wax to form the perfect blend. This exciting evolution in technology has taken AERO Products to a new level as, not only a leader in aviation detailing products, but to a brand that everyday enthusiasts can get behind. International Aero Products are formulated for aircraft, perfect for your

car."



AERO-FUSION features all of the attributes of a polymer: easy application, incredible durability and extreme melting points. All while adding the remarkable gloss enhancement of a carnauba paste wax. The clear drying formula is easy to apply and adds up to six months of paint protection to a vehicle. To maintain the enhanced gloss of AERO-FUSION, use AERO SHINE in between applications.



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar; SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant and AERO-FUSION, Polymer Infused Carnauba Wax.



For more information about International AERO Products visit http://www.internationalaeroproducts.com, "Like" AERO on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/internationalaero or "Follow" AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AEROcarcare.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.internationalaeroproducts.com.