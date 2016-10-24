Aero Entering Into Marketing Partnership with Rip It Energy

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --International AERO Products, AERO, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with energy drink company Rip It Energy. The companies will debut their new relationship at the 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the show, AERO's new product to be featured in the New Product Showcase will be the center of the campaign.



According to Mike Hansen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, "This is a match made in heaven. Each day customers can drop in and talk about AERO's new 'Fusion Single Shot' and grab a Rip it single shot to help carry them through the long week."



For more information about AERO's new product, Rip It Energy's line of energy drinks, and to meet representatives, visit the AERO booth #12543 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar, SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant, and FUSION, Polymer-Infused Carnauba Soft Paste Wax.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.



To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call 800-337-9274.



About Rip It Energy

Rip It Energy Fuel has been in the market since May 2004. It is the 5th largest energy drink in the nation. With value priced options and 18 flavors to choose from it is no guess why we are so popular. Rip It is a proud supporter of Veterans through contributions and partnerships. We are proudly made in the good 'ol U S of A.