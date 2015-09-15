AERO Welcomes New Online Retailer Supercharged Automotive

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --International AERO Products, AERO, is pleased to add Supercharged Automotive to its list of domestic retailers. The online-based retailer, located in Maryland, offers a large array of quality parts and products.



"At Supercharged Auto, our #1 goal is to provide our customers with high quality parts and products," says Tara Benicewicz, Director at Supercharged Automotive. "We offer a wide selection of products that we have tested on our own personal vehicles and all of the AERO products are of the highest quality and outperform its competitors. We can stand behind the AERO line 100% and are excited to offer the full AERO family of products to our customers!"



Supercharged Automotive tested the product line on their own vehicles prior to offering it to their customers said Benicewicz. "We at Supercharged Automotive are huge fans of the AERO products, especially the Shine and Finale. We have tested these products, along with others, on our own personal vehicles. We were beyond pleased with the results. The shine on our vehicles was amazing. These products were above and beyond any other detailing products we have used in the past. They brought a shine to our vehicles that was quite eye catching. We look forward to offering these products to our customers so they too can experience the high quality of the AERO product line."



The owners of the online retailer can be seen out and about at events, including the SEMA Show and local Maryland car shows where they perform product demonstrations and share their passion for the industry with others. For information on events they will be attending, follow Supercharged Automotive on Facebook.



AERO's full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information about Supercharged Automotive visit http://www.superchargedauto.com and for more information about International aero visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world's most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle's maintenance needs.



To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call 800-337-9274.