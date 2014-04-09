Aerogel Market Provides Ample Opportunities for Investors - A Study by Allied Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --Allied Market research has made a comprehensive study on global aerogel market and found out key deliverables that would impact aerogel market positively. AMR observed aerogel market to be at a value of $647.3 million in 2013. In spite of being a solid material, aerogel is porous and lightweight. Owing to its exceptional feature of being a low thermal conductor, it is more suitable for manufacturing of insulator; making it multifunctional. In the opinion of experts, strategically driven innovation with technological strides would unravel more applications of the aerogel. Thus, aerogel market is all set to witness rise in the revenue.



Intense research and development in material science and technology was primarily the reason behind the invention of Aerogel. Aerogel is a result of replacement of the liquid constituent of the gel with a gas. Aerogel being lightweight has a supreme insulating capacity.



Cost of production is still a matter of concern that would negatively impact the growth of aerogel market. The average cost would be around $1000 per ounce. Some key sections where aerogel discovers its application includes oil and gas, aerospace, automotive, construction etc. Patent portfolio has avital role amongst stakeholders associated with aerogel market, as the material is continuouslyexposed to vigorous research.



GLOBAL MARKET BY FORM

- Blankets

- Particles

- Blocks

- Panels

GLOBAL MARKET BY APPLICATION

- Building insulation

- Oil & gas

- Aerospace

- Automotive thermal management

- Industrial & cryogenics

- Other applications

GLOBAL MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- RoW

KEY AUDIENCES

- Research Organizations

- Construction firms

- Chemical industry

- Oil & gas industry

- Automotive manufacturers



Few important firms listed by Allied market research are as follows:



- Dow Corning Corporation

- American Aerogel Corporation

- E. Khashoggi Industries

- Monsanto Company

- Shell, BASF

- Cabot Corp

- MAEROTECH SDN BHD

- Conocophillips

- CF Technologies Inc.

- Aspen Aerogels Inc

- WackerChemie AG.



