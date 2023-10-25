Aesthetic Doctor Hosts Canadian Author M.G Vassanji for a Beauty-Full Evening

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2023 --On Oct 26th, Dr. Rozmin Kamani will present a unique client event at her Kitsilano office. In addition to demonstrating the efficacy of innovative technologies being used in aesthetic medicine to rejuvenate the face, body, and skin, Dr. Kamani will be hosting renowned Canadian author M.G Vassanji, who will be reading from his newest book, Everything There Is. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/aesthetic-doctor-rozmin-kamani-hosts-author-m-g-vassanji-for-a-beautiful-event/



For patients interested in non-surgical medical aesthetic treatments, the event will be a meeting of medical science and art. The event will kick off with a demo of Evoke, a state-of-the-art and hands-free facial rejuvenation and remodelling technology works to refine the cheeks and chin.



Vassanji will round off the event with an excerpt from Everything There Is, which has been hailed as an exceptionally wise and intimate read that delves into the often-incongruous worlds of science.



To date, Vassanji is the author of ten novels, three collections of short stories, a travel memoir about India, a memoir of East Africa, and a biography of Mordecai Richler. He is twice winner of the Giller Prize (1994, 2003) for best work of fiction in Canada; the Governor General's Prize (2009) for best work of nonfiction; the Harbourfront Festival Prize; the Commonwealth First Book Prize (Africa, 1990); and the Bressani Prize. The Assassin's Song was shortlisted for the Giller Prize, the Governor General's Prize, the Writers Trust Award, and India's Crossword Prize. Nostalgia, his dystopian novel, was a finalist for CBC's Canada Reads.



After the reading, guests are free to mix and mingle and learn more about the non-invasive and minimally invasive technologies Dr. Kamani uses to provide solutions for contouring, skin treatment, acne, hair removal, anti-aging, wellness, pigmentation, and vascular issues.



Light refreshments will be provided, and guests are encouraged to engage in a QA period with the author.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as neuromodulators to treat facial wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier cosmetic doctors and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



