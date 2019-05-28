Aesthetic Doctor Offers Latisse in Vancouver to Naturally Maximize the Length and Beauty of Eyelashes

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2019 --Latisse was originally developed as an FDA-approved treatment for people suffering from inadequate or not enough lashes. Today, it's an acceptable cosmetic solution for people who are tired of products that simply coat the lashes or don't want to risk damaging cosmetic enhancements. For those looking for a more natural solution to enhance the beauty of the eyes, Dr. Kamani's Kitsilano-based clinic now offers Latisse in Vancouver. For more, go to: http://rozkamani.com/latisse-vancouver-grow-your-own-eyelashes-naturally/



As a cosmetic doctor in Vancouver, Dr. Roz Kamani offers Latisse to patients looking for thicker, more luscious eyelashes. Latisse is the only product clinically proven to make eyelashes grow fuller, longer, and darker. And while the results aren't quite Instagram glam, it can be a great timesaver for busy professionals in the morning.



As a prescription serum, Latisse works by stimulating and prolonging the growth cycle of eyelashes, so it should be pointed out that this isn't an instant solution. It really depends on the individual cycle of hair growth. The most dramatic effects are usually visible after using the product for 3-4 months.



Few risks are associated with using Latisse. Contact wearers with a tendency to dry-eye have occasionally reported mild irritation. And worldwide, there have been a few reports of permanent eye discoloration among a very small percentage of people who possess very light eye colour. Some have also reported a slightly darker skin tone where the eyelashes meet the skin. However, this is not permanent and the skin will return to normal once the product is no longer in use.



It should be noted that Latisse is not a permanent solution, and lashes will return to normal if the product isn't used regularly. It takes some time as the long lashes will eventually fall out and be replaced by regular lashes, per the natural hair cycle.



Using Latisse is easy. Clients just use one of the sterile applicators included with the product to swipe the serum across freshly washed lids at the lash line. Most doctors recommend applying Latisse on just the top lashes, as too much growth on the bottom can look unnatural.



To learn more about Latisse in Vancouver, contact Dr. Kamani's Vancouver Medical Spa at 604-222-9988 or book online.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto http://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.



Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-2111

Company Website: http://rozkamani.com