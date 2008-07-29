Aesthetic Resource Unlimited Launches New Skin Care Product Line, Enspri Skin Care

Willoughby, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2008 -- Enspri 100% Marine Collagen Hydrating Mask is specially formulated to complement existing products, and is safe and effective for use everyday for hydrating, and improving skin texture.



Enspri Collagen 5000 is 100% marine collagen peptide powder used for facial masks, to promote healthy skin moisture and nutrition. The formulation includes unique Enzyme Engineering Technology and has a low molecular weight for greater interaction with the outer layer of the skin.



Enspri Collagen Activator Gel is specially developed to mix easily with Enspri Collagen 5000 to create a lightweight, refreshing facial mask treatment. Its beneficial blend of Organic Aloe Vera, Cucumber Fruit Extract, Green Tea Extract and Vitamin A, C and E offer key anti-oxidants and provide additional hydrating, softening, soothing and healing properties.



Ceramide Skin Essence, applied to the skin after the mask, is a rich hydrating ceramide moisturizer specially designed to optimize dermal hydration. Its pure and effective formula contains precious lipids, antioxidants and skin moisturizing ingredients to help reduce the skin’s natural water loss while smoothing the skin’s texture.



The Enspri skin care line debuted in 2006 and changed the way people think about skin care. Developed by Kintech USA, Enspri products promote skin health and youthful radiance without resorting to injections, invasive treatments, and surgery. For more information on Enspri Skin Care products, visit, http://www.aestheticresourceunlimited.com



Aesthetic Resource Unlimited is a full service distributor in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and Western Pennsylvania, offering the highest quality and most advanced skin care and cosmetic products. Aesthetic Resource Unlimited sells to licensed skin care professionals, cosmetologists, make-up artists and medical personnel. They are available and eager to assist you in growing your business.

