Afam Elue, Business Director at the Fugleman Group Says Donald Trump's Unorthadoxed Presidential Campaign Has Become a Success

Donald Trump, an American entrepreneur, successful businessman, television personality and now politician, became the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party for President of the United States on May 4, 2016, winning the majority of the Republican primaries, caucuses and delegates.



What exactly was the key to his success in achieving this milestone and what has made his the most talked about campaign of the past thirty years?



Generating controversy has been and is one of the keys to Trump's success says Afam Elue. Running under the slogan of "Make America Great Again!," Trump's populist positions earned him widespread support among blue-collar voters, especially his opposition to illegal immigration, criticism of some fair trade agreements, and military interventionism. These same positions have generated worry and fear among others who are concerned about what he might do if elected President of the United States.



No stranger to instigating controversy or making inflammatory statements, many of his remarks during the election have been highly controversial and met with sound criticism. His lack of political correctness has been a consistent theme since announcing his candidacy and popular among his supporters. Trump's campaign rallies attract large crowds, and often public controversy, protests and violence.



Despite the criticism he has received for his controversial remarks and the incidents at his rallies, these events and the controversy surrounding them have generated extensive media coverage, both with the traditional media outlets and across a multitude of social media platforms. This publicity has served not only to effectively deliver his political views and positions, but also to consistently keep his presence in the public eye. One estimate suggests that Trump has received three times the cable news coverage as all other Republican candidates combined.



Afam Elue said: "Donald Trump media team know exactly what they are doing. They are playing a clever media game to make sure the whole of America and the world are talking about celebrity business expert."



Donald Trump's celebrity is also a significant contributing factor to his successful Presidential run thus far. From his renowned business success to his bestselling book The Art of the Deal, to dramatically announcing "You're fired" on primetime television, and even his hair, Trump is probably the most famous and globally recognized political candidate for decades.



Voter frustration has contributed to Trump's success as well. Republicans have become increasingly frustrated with the eight years of Obama's presidency and their own party's leaders. The rank-and-file have welcomed an unlikely candidate from outside the party machine who has provided a fresh new approach.



A lack of dynamic alternatives has also facilitated Trump's run to the nomination. Yes, Jeb Bush is the son and brother of former presidents, but he performed weakly in the debates and succumbed to Trump. Other candidates offered a variety of choices from the young up-and-coming Florida Senator to a savvy business woman and a retired neurosurgeon. None of these candidates could hold their own with "The Donald" and survive the political gauntlet.



Will Donald Trump become the next President of the United States? The voters will decide that next November says Afam Elue. However, between now and then expect more of the same from the presumptive Republican nominee as he refocuses the huge momentum of his political campaign on the general election.



