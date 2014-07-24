Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --The average consumer finally has a chance to affordably entertain in a fashion similar to rich people.



Today, Afford A Luxury Party (AALP) – the “new party cool”, is launching a Kickstarter.com campaign to fund an off-premise party service geared first toward consumer’s wallets - offering substantial savings, while providing a beautiful event fully attended to. Starting in booming Houston (Texas USA) – this party service allows consumers the opportunity for big savings.



Founder and owner of Afford A Luxury Party, Carlo Powe-Crawford, wanted to explore how an aggressively low-cost party service showcasing food and beverages displayed gorgeously, can be viable and bear the visible sign that a person who cares about saving money was at the helm of the design process.



“I was inspired by the design style of Hollywood movie premier parties of the 1990s and set out to create an affordable service that stemmed from that premise – created not just for people of wealth and means, but for average-income consumers that would like to entertain effortlessly and inexpensively. No one likes anything “average”. And, it’s a shame that most people can’t afford the high prices charged by the party industry status quo”, stated Powe-Crawford.



Afford-a-Luxury Party defines a different and un-met price point for party hosts to choose in the marketplace.



Perfect for low-cost wedding budgets and private parties spanning from birthday parties to graduations and proms, corporate special events and everything in between, it’s specifically designed for people who like to have parties but are busy and concerned about the cost – that wish to sit down and enjoy their party; not run around doing all of the work that’s involved.



The marriage of mobile to real world technology meshed with a practical party service will help consumers via iOS, Android, or Windows Smartphone mobile apps made easy to use, day or night.



When party hosts use the app, they will:



-Use a free app that makes communicating easier

-Easily order party services

-Quick order, increasing time and productivity

-Receive better customer service

-Access concierge services

-View their bill, present and past



Powe-Crawford anticipates a big demand for this one-of-a-kind service and expects marketing the service to be fun too. In February, Carlo won the approval of Social Media Marketing expert and co-owner of Vayner RSE venture capital fund, Gary Vaynerchuk – winning his “Context is Key: Social Media Strategy in a Noisy Online World” class challenge. Not only was Vaynerchuk impressed; classmates have shown interest too – commenting and asking questions about franchising opportunities.



“Carlo is fantastic! She’s a team player, a trendsetter, super creative. If she tells you she can make it happen, she can and she will! Carlo made my life easier, pulling off one of the best events in the “D” – quipped Bridgett Bing of former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing’s Spingarn Development.



Insuring that all of the elements of a party fit together well, yet without being the same as everything else available, Afford A Luxury Party is also easy to use – offering a mix of different styles and materials with an end result that reflects elegance.



Afford A Luxury Party will create a sophisticated financial contrast to every other kind of catered affair that exists today. Old expensive parties of the past just don’t work in this economy. A streamlined low-cost party service just makes more sense.



About Afford A Luxury Party

Afford A Luxury Party was created by Carlo Powe-Crawford in 2013. As a value-priced service, prices are determined by party or event and guest size. Décor styles range from classic to Bohemian shabby-chic to holiday themes. The biggest emphasis is “quality service” with enough frills to make an “affordable luxury” statement.



Carlo, a 20+ year catering and party planning veteran, created the concept. Carlo is a Houston, Texas resident (formerly from Metro-Detroit, MI) who named the concept after what the service actually accomplishes. She looks forward to adding jobs to the community and plans to focus on hiring qualified veterans.



Stop by Kickstarter Kickstarter and pledge to join us, bringing Afford A Luxury Party to Texas first – and eventually everywhere else, for everyone else. Visit www.AffordALuxuryParty.com for more details.



To read the Gary Vaynerchuk class challenge report based on his latest NYTimes bestselling book, “Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook” click on: www.skillshare.com/classes/business/Context-is-Key-Social-Media-Strategy-in-a-Noisy-Online-World/101309737/projects/21964.



The Afford A Luxury Party Kickstarter campaign will launch July 24th, 2014.