Affordable Beach Wedding Packages Can Be Easily Personalized on a Budget for Florida Destination Weddings and Vow Renewals

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2020 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida, and beach vow renewals are a popular choice for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. Small beach wedding packages can easily be adapted to fit a vow renewal ceremony and range from the simplest of ceremonies which could be the couple, a minister, and a photographer, to a two-post bamboo arch and a few rows of chairs. Larger packages typically cater to larger wedding parties. If there are upwards of 80 chairs and a four-post arch, then not all of the locations are a good fit. Sometimes the width of the beach is considerably narrower at high tide. Other locations, such as Madeira Beach and areas of St Pete Beach and Treasure Island have ample room to accommodate larger gatherings. The main advantage of choosing a package is that it typically takes several elements for the big day and bundles them together, with the overall cost being less than the sum of the costs for each individual component.



Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida, is able to help advise which location would be a good fit. Other considerations include accessibility, ease of parking, the availability of a wedding permit for the specified time and date, the distance to the accommodation, and the distance to the reception venue. There are two distinct types of reception to follow a beach wedding. The first is a reception on the beach which may include a toast and cake-cutting. For a venue like the Sunset Beach Pavilion on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island, space can be reserved in advance and more elaborate arrangements can be set up including decor in the pavilion itself. Some couples opt to follow their beach wedding or vow renewal with a reception at an indoor venue. For these events, it is easy to capture some of the beach wedding themes and carry it across into the evening, like an ocean-themed wedding cake or centerpieces filled with seashells, pearls, sand, and starfish. One of the most seamless ways to integrate the wedding and reception is to have a Florida beach house wedding. The wedding can take place immediately outside the property and then guests are already in place to enjoy a cocktail hour while the couple has their portraits taken, then the reception follows. The beach house also conveniently provides a location to host a rehearsal of the event and a pre-wedding dinner.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. A popular photo opportunity is to recreate a pose from the original wedding day, perhaps holding a framed picture of the image.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings which need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a beach house wedding. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida.



