Affordable Beach Wedding Packages in Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Treasure Island Can Be Tailored for Couples Planning Florida Destination Weddings and Receptions

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2020 --Affordable beach weddings are appealing as they can be booked at short notice and a beautiful ceremony can be planned on a budget. Couples need not feel they have compromised when sticking to a tight budget when the elements of the beach wedding packages add up to considerably less than a traditional ceremony. Florida destination weddings are the specialty of Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners based on Treasure Island on the west coast of Florida. Permit fees are typically charged by the city and the cost varies by location. It can even change depending on the number of guests attending. Locking in a time and location via the permit is the first step to wedding planning. After the permit is approved, the 'save the date' notes can safely be sent.



Arches are one of the iconic images couples search for when looking to plan a beach wedding. With many examples on social media, there are choices to be made. Some of the choices could be driven by a budget, for instance, a two-post bamboo arch, known at Suncoast Weddings as their signature Suncoast arch, is typically more affordable than a four-post bamboo arch. The arch can be draped in fabric with the most popular choices being chiffon or burlap. Plain white or ivory drapes remain popular although increasingly a pop of bright color with accent sashes or a vibrant color combination on the arch set the stage for the big day. Among the most popular color combinations are fuchsia and tangerine, royal blue and turquoise, purple and turquoise, and red, white, and blue. When accent sashes are chosen, vibrant colors like canary yellow contrast against subtle shades like aqua. Suncoast Weddings tailor each ceremony so if a couple finds an image on social media they like as a starting point, the colors can be switched out and changes made. An affordable way to bring florals to the ceremony is the addition of baby's breath. These reasonably priced cloudlike white sprays of flowers can be added to the aisle in mason jars or attached to the arch. They are also a popular addition to the bridal bouquet, helping to thread a theme through the wedding day.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings which need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



A popular twist on a familiar theme is to gather family and friends together for a beach house wedding. Suncoast Wedding s partner with the Sunset Beach House to offer a venue directly on Treasure Island Beach. The shore is transformed into a ceremony site and then the back yard of the property becomes the 'al fresco' reception venue. If the wedding party is more than twenty or so, there are hotels nearby or boutique cottages offering the prospect of a memorable stay.



Treasure Island Florida Wedding Packages, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, Madeira Beach weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



