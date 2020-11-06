Affordable Beach Weddings Can Be Easily Personalized with a Beach Theme for Florida Destination Weddings and Vow Renewals

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2020 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida, and beach vow renewals are a popular choice for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. When looking to exchange vows on the seashore, many couples opt to introduce a beach or ocean theme to their decor, outfits, and reception space. One of the most affordable and readily available accessories are starfish. They come in a variety of colors and sizes and can be natural or found as crystal bracelets, hair clips, or brooches. They are often seen as accents to a more traditional bouquet which may be primarily floral, with a few starfish and seashells strategically placed throughout the blooms. Starfish can also be a primary focal point of the decor. They can line the aisle, be attached to the arch, hang down from the roof of the arch, decorate the unity sand ceremony table, and also be featured on tikis. With different colors and sizes available, they can even be mixed and matched so they are effectively layered. Seashells are almost as versatile, with large conch shells frequently used to line the aisles. Seashells are also the perfect vessels to hold natural or colored sands that will be used in the unity sand ceremony. If children are involved in the service, shells of different sizes can be used with smaller murex shells holding sands of varying colors for each child.



Taking the beach theme through to the reception, centerpieces showcasing seashells and starfish are elegant, and the addition of pearls and sand reinforces the nautical theme, large glasses, or lanterns filled with a mix of these items look chic and are an affordable option when trying to stick to a budget. The cake is another opportunity to surprise and delight friends and family with a unique and beach-themed design. From a sandy-colored, tiered, and crenelated sandcastle to a blue iced cake piped with coral, fish, and bubbles, there are many ways to make the cake a showstopper. Even the cake toppers can be creative, with starfish wearing a small veil and pearls or a bow tie. Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners based on the west coast of Florida in Treasure Island, have the experience to help plan the whole day, from the ceremony on the shore to the reception. With thousands of images across social media on Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, couples can be inspired to copy a ceremony from the past or take it as a jumping point for a new unique look that is tailored just for their special wedding day.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom made cake, a coordinator for the wedding and a professional beach wedding photographer.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida.



