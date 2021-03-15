Affordable Florida Beach Wedding Packages Combine Destination Beach Weddings and Receptions Seamlessly

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2021 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida, and beach vow renewals are popular choices for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. Beach wedding packages typically combine elements of decor with a team of professionals to bring everything together on the big day. The decor is set up shortly before the ceremony and cleared down afterward so the beach remains pristine. Confetti and rice are not permitted as they would damage the shoreline. There are however alternatives that look great in the photos. Bubbles are always a favorite with young children and small bottles can be left on each chair prior to family and friends arriving so that everyone has access to them when the "I Do's" are complete. Another option is beach balls, either positioned under seats in advance or picked up as guests make their way to their seats. Small or large, these colorful props are also popular with children and adults alike and result in fun portraits as the happy couple walks back down the aisle. Any fresh rose petals which had been along the aisle will be cleaned up by Suncoast Weddings after the ceremony so the beach looks just as good after the beach wedding or vow renewal as it did before. There are certain times of the year when roped-off areas require the positioning of the arch and chairs to be adapted slightly, this is to protect the nests of sea turtles which are identified and protected until the young baby turtles hatch.



Another way to have fun on the beach and get everyone involved is to play music. This can be arranged in advance with Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida based in Treasure Island. Their packages include receptions at some venues so that all of the expenses are easy to track in one place. They have a list of preferred vendors, many have been working with Suncoast Weddings for years. It is also possible to arrange for a live musician to play on the beach. Popular choices include the guitar, the harp, the saxophone, and a tropical element is added when a steel drum player is hired.



Outdoor weddings are also seen as a modern way to get married or to renew vows. It is often possible to secure a venue with a shorter lead time than that required for a more traditional venue, which could be booked months in advance.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, Madeira Beach weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight.



