Affordable Florida Beach Wedding Packages Include Destination Beach Weddings and Receptions

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --Affordable Florida beach weddings, Eloping in Florida, and beach vow renewals are a popular choice for couples looking to embrace a modern wedding. Small beach wedding packages typically save money over building a wedding with separate individual elements as the package is designed to "bundle" several services together, offering an overall best value. Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida based in Treasure Island, offer a variety of packages ranging from "Toes in the Sand", to the "Ultimate Romance" package. Far from cookie-cutter, the packages can be modified and adjusted to find the best fit for the vision of the couple at the best price point.



Customizing the packages is simple and the team at Suncoast Weddings is able to advise on the choices, from the colors which accent the decor, to the aisle markers and location. Some of the beaches are narrow, perfect for smaller wedding parties, whilst others are very wide, which can prove a challenge with accessibility. With so many factors to consider, talking through the location and the date from the outset is the best approach, as the other details can fall into place later. Depending on if there will be a reception, how the wedding party will arrive, where the accommodation is, and many other factors, the first step is usually applying for a permit with the city. This secures the location so it cannot be "double-booked" and is required for any event. Receptions on the shore are a popular choice, and there are also local venues to host an indoor reception. Neither completely on the shore, or indoors, a popular option is to hold a reception at the Pavilion on Sunset Beach in Treasure Island. This venue can be booked in advance and has all the charm of traditional Florida with great views, a soundtrack of the waves, easy access, convenient parking, and a whimsical ambiance. Booking the wedding and reception with Suncoast Weddings can simplify logistics, with one point of contact and one invoice, helping to stay on track when sticking within a budget.



Receptions are a way to extend the celebration, yet, as with a beach wedding, there are no strict rules to follow. The reception could be a very simple toast with a small cake or could be a large event with a buffet and dancing. Respecting the environment and the beach is always a consideration, so no confetti is allowed. Throwing beach balls or blowing bubbles as an alternative makes for great photo opportunities. And at certain times of the year, if there are roped-off areas because the sea turtles have nested, the wedding relocates a short distance away. When fresh rose petals are scattered on the ground, they are also cleaned up by the Suncoast Weddings team. As the saying goes "Take only photographs, leave only footprints". The team has helped to plant sea oats as volunteers and remain dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the local beaches which attract couples from all over the world to say "I Do" on Florida's west coast.



A Florida beach wedding on the west coast of Florida is a modern way to say "I Do". Many couples who come to Florida as a destination for their vow renewals want a different kind of ceremony from their original wedding and the change in setting and stress-free ambiance are a perfect fit. This is the perfect time to involve children or even grandchildren as flower girls and ring bearers.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves', offering the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of planning a beach wedding in Florida.



Contact Details



Phone: 727-443-0039

Email: sue@suncoastweddings.com

Online: http://www.suncoastweddings.com/