Affordable Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages in St Pete Beach, Treasure Island, Clearwater

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2021 --Receptions are a way to extend the celebration beyond the ceremony so that family and friends can gather together. Beach weddings are a popular choice for Florida destination weddings where families converge from around Florida or out of state, staying together or nearby combining a holiday and honeymoon in one vacation. For groups of about twenty people, there are local beach houses that can be rented, many with individual units within one beach house. The beach wedding or vow renewal may then be conducted on the property or on the beach directly outside the beach house. If the wedding is on a public beach, a permit will likely be required. The venue, if large enough, can then be transformed into a reception space. Suncoat Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida based in Treasure island, offer beach wedding packages that can include receptions. This way, all of the costs and details can be kept together in one proposal, and there is a single point of contact to confirm details or make changes with. They have a list of preferred vendors local to the area to help with details like fresh flowers, a custom wedding cake, make-up and hair, DJs, a dinner cruise reception, caterers, and logistics such as lighting, linens, and tables.



The most popular time of day to get married on Florida's west coast is sunset although morning weddings do have some advantages such as the ease of getting a permit, a good chance of bright blue Florida skies, cooler temperatures in the summer months, and less chance of inclement weather. If the wedding is being planned for the summer, there are ways to help keep friends and family cool during the ceremony. Some ideas include putting a bottle of cold water on each chair at the beach, these could even be personalized with a custom label with the names of the couple and the date, a fan of each chair, or a customized fan made out of an 'order of ceremony' card which could double as a fan. Some of the beaches have ample shade and are narrow, allowing guests to gather in the shade as they wait for the main event, and Sunset Beach on Treasure Island has a pavilion providing shade and a spectacular view, which can also be booked as a reception venue. Some of the beaches are very wide with sand dunes and few trees, these can be very hot in the summer, especially in the afternoons, and can also be difficult to access in a wheelchair. With so many factors to consider, the team at Suncoast Weddings has the experience to suggest the ideal location depending on accessibility needs, boardwalk access, the distance from the beach access to the ceremony site, ease of parking, and permit fees. Weekends and holidays are usually the busiest times, although weddings and vow renewals in the middle of the week or earlier in the day are also good alternatives.



Beach wedding attire is a matter of choice, with some couples opting for formal wear and tuxedoes, whilst others prefer a more casual dress code or themes like Hawaiian shirts, or linen suits. There is no wrong or right, as long as the wedding party knows what to expect. Sharing the details with Suncoast Weddings will also help, as the officiant will often match the dress code choice, be it formal, or informal. The team of beach wedding professionals includes a specialist beach wedding photographer and may also include a videographer and 'day-of' coordinator depending on the package chosen. The 'day-of' coordinator helps tackle any last-minute issues which may arise and helps let the wedding party know when they should start down the aisle, when the music should be changed, makes sure the flowers and rings are in the right place at the right time. They take the responsibility of arranging the details away from the happy couple so they can be fully present during the ceremony.



A popular trend going into 2022 is to have largely traditional colors on the arch, like white or ivory, with muted sash accents like sage green, peach, or pale blue. For couples who prefer a bolder style, drapes can be fuchsia, purple, orange, turquoise, royal blue, red, burgundy, tangerine, navy, pink, electric blue, or a combination of colors. Sashes on the arch can match sashes on the chairs, or contrast, just as the ceremony colors can be mirrored at the reception or a whole new ambiance can be created.



Every wedding or vow renewal at Suncoast Weddings is unique and can be tailored.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of eloping in Florida or planning a beach wedding in Florida.



Social media updates are posted daily to Instagram and Facebook, and regularly to Pinterest where the suncoastflorida Pinterest account has 15.2k followers, and pins are viewed in excess of 100k times every month. For couples who are unable to find the decor choices they want, a unique tailored a la carte wedding ceremony can be created. A representative from Suncoast Weddings stated: "Planning Florida beach weddings, especially a destination wedding, can be exciting yet very daunting and intimidating at the same time, which is why you need to have a level of comfort and trust in the company you choose. We don't claim to be the experts in everything, but we do claim to be the experts in what we do best – simply beautiful Florida beach weddings and vow renewals by the Gulf of Mexico. We want your big day to be perfect just as much as you do so that you can relax and enjoy the moment when it finally arrives. Trust Suncoast Weddings to deliver Florida beach weddings and vow renewals with class, elegance, and style - all at the right price."



Phone: 727-443-0039

Email: sue@suncoastweddings.com

Online: http://www.suncoastweddings.com/