Affordable Florida Beach Weddings and Reception Packages on a Budget

Treasure Island, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2021 --Beach weddings and vow renewals are popular for many reasons, including being able to build in a vacation or honeymoon within the same trip. Eloping in Florida is popular when the couple alone travel to say "I Do" although it is also true that many family and friends travel with the happy couple on their destination wedding journey to Florida, staying in the same beach house or nearby so the entire vacation becomes a celebration, with the wedding being the main event. For families who don't know each other well, this is a great way to mix and mingle and get to know the new extended family. Another way to break down the barriers of bringing two families together is to put a sign at the event stating "today two families are becoming one, so pick a seat, not a side". Beach wedding signs are a popular choice and there is a wide selection that can be rented from Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida, based in Treasure Island. Another popular sign is to tell family and friends that the wedding will be an unplugged ceremony. This sign states "Welcome to our unplugged ceremony. We invite you to be fully present during our ceremony. Please turn off all cell phones and cameras and enjoy this moment with us". About one-third of the couples getting married with Suncoast Weddings are lucky enough to be local to the area and select their favorite local beach for their vows.



One way to extend the celebration is to add on a reception to follow the wedding. There are many options possible after a beach wedding ranging from a small reception with a cake on the beach, to a buffet-style dinner in a beach-side pavilion, to a more traditional venue with a dance floor and a DJ, to a dinner cruise reception at sunset. Morning weddings may be followed by a toast of orange juice and a selection of pastries, donuts, and cake. Bundling the reception into a package with Suncoast Weddings keeps all of the costs in one place, making it easier to track the budget and stay within a target price range. Having one point of contact is also a bonus, as changes may need to be coordinated across the wedding ceremony and the reception when the number of guests changes.



Beach wedding packages typically group a selection of professional services and decor items together at a discount when compared to selecting each item a la carte. Wedding professionals could include an officiant, a specialist wedding photographer, a videographer, and a day-of coordinator who helps to line up the wedding party, organize the music, and generally make sure the couple is free to enjoy their big day as they take care of the logistics and any unforeseen issues. With a choice of venues and menus, Suncoast Weddings are able to present the choices and then itemize the entire package. A sample menu (at time of publishing) for the pavilion venue includes appetizers: (choose one from) Wisconsin beer cheese fondue with baguettes, Crunchy caramel walnut brie with crackers, Pasta primavera salad. Entrées (choose one from) Stuffed chicken marsala - Boneless chicken breast stuffed with mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, breaded with Marsala wine sauce, Chicken Maui - boneless chicken breast stuffed with smoked ham, pineapple, and provolone cheese with a coconut rum sauce, and Smothered chicken – boneless chicken breast with mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese. Sides include Vidalia onion scalloped potatoes, Sauteed broccoli with brown butter crumbs, Garden tossed salad, Creamy Balsamic dressing, Dinner rolls and butter.



Permits are required at most public beaches and should be submitted for approval as early as possible in the planning process to make sure that the location and date can be secured. Suncoast Weddings can help with the permit application process and will add the cost of the permit to the personalized proposal, as the cost varies from city to city.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



About Suncoast Weddings

Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of eloping in Florida or planning a beach wedding in Florida.



Social media updates are posted daily to Instagram and Facebook, and regularly to Pinterest where the suncoastflorida Pinterest account has 15.2k followers and pins are viewed in excess of 100k times every month. For couples who are unable to find the decor choices they want, a unique tailored a la carte wedding ceremony can be created. A representative from Suncoast Weddings stated: "Planning Florida beach weddings, especially a destination wedding, can be exciting yet very daunting and intimidating at the same time, which is why you need to have a level of comfort and trust in the company you choose. We don't claim to be the experts in everything, but we do claim to be the experts in what we do best – simply beautiful Florida beach weddings and vow renewals by the Gulf of Mexico. We want your big day to be perfect just as much as you do so that you can relax and enjoy the moment when it finally arrives. Trust Suncoast Weddings to deliver Florida beach weddings and vow renewals with class, elegance, and style - all at the right price."



Contact Details:

Phone: 727-443-0039

Email: sue@suncoastweddings.com

Online: http://www.suncoastweddings.com/