Affordable Florida Beach Weddings and Receptions on a Budget See a Modern Twist on a Traditional Theme

Planning a modern wedding can be less stressful and less expensive than the traditional alternative. Beach weddings are increasingly popular for couples looking to combine a honeymoon with a destination wedding and also with couples who want to get married within a matter of weeks or months, instead of booking a venue maybe years in advance if the planned date is a weekend or a holiday. Destination weddings typically have smaller wedding parties too, although about one-third of the couples married by Suncoast Weddings, premier wedding planners on the west coast of Florida, are local to the area. Suncoast Weddings specialize in ceremonies on the west coast from Clearwater to the north, to Sarasota to the south of their office which is located in Treasure Island. Whilst beach weddings are the most requested ceremony, Suncoast Weddings also perform vow renewals, empowerment ceremonies, proposals, and elopements in local parks, yacht clubs, recreation centers, beach houses, and gardens of private residences. Booking a wedding and a reception simultaneously can make the logistics simpler, with an itemized total in one place that can be managed more easily. There are many ways to put a modern twist on a beach wedding and reception without breaking the budget and straying too far from tradition.



One familiar tradition around getting married is cutting a wedding cake which is then shared with family and friends. A 21st-century twist on this is to abandon the formal multi-tiered structured wedding cake and opt for a top tier over a cascade of cupcakes. Not only does this perfectly portion the cake for family and friends, but it is also a more affordable option and one that can be creatively styled to fit the color theme of the day. Suncoast Weddings offer a variety of wedding and reception packages ranging from an informal "cake and bubbly" reception on the shore to a more recognizable and traditional buffet reception indoors. With a choice of menus and a list of preferred local vendors, some of the uncertainty about booking a wedding and reception from out of state or out of the country is alleviated. For couples who live locally or those that want to visit Florida before the big day, appointments are available with Suncoast Weddings to come into the office and meet the team. There is a display of sashes so the perfect color or colors can be chosen for the decor and the aisle decor items can be picked out quickly and easily. With a range of beach wedding signs to rent, a popular choice is the 'unplugged wedding' sign which invites guests to be fully present during the ceremony, switching off their cellphones and cameras.



A professional beach wedding photographer from Suncoast Weddings can make sure all the formal shots, and candid ones, are captured on the big day. Another popular beach wedding sign is "choose a seat, not a side because two families are becoming one". This sentiment speaks to the old tradition that guests must be split across the aisle, although this sign encourages guests and family to mingle and get to know each other. The seating plan can also be tailored as the beach is not a traditional venue, with circular seating or even a spiral leading to the arch, where the happy couple passes every guest and every spectator has a great view of the ceremony.



For ideas about a modern beach wedding and reception with a twist, Suncoast Weddings can advise which location may be best and the finest local vendors to create the perfect day, from florists to make-up artists, caterers, and musicians.



Florida Beach Weddings on a budget may start with a search for cheap beach wedding packages however there are many other outgoings that need to be tallied, like the dress, the travel budget, and certainly the reception. Packages typically take several elements of the ceremony and offer them at a reduced price when compared to building the wedding from scratch. This effectively 'bundles and saves' which offers the best value for money for the services delivered. Planning the wedding and reception together as part of a package helps to keep the costs totaled in one place and easier to track. A popular alternative to a traditional reception is a dinner cruise reception sailing the inland waterways around St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, and Clearwater. This affords a great view of the dramatic and ever-changing scenery as the wedding party enjoys the reception fare. With a choice of paddleboats and sleek modern boats, couples can choose a package and location which suits their style and budget.



Treasure Island Weddings, St Pete Beach weddings, Siesta Key weddings, and Clearwater beach weddings boast spectacular sunset views over the Gulf of Mexico, perfect for couples who want sunset wedding day portraits. Florida beach weddings and reception packages can be purchased which includes the ceremony and also the party to follow. This may include items such as a DJ, a custom-made cake, a coordinator for the wedding, and a professional beach wedding photographer.



Suncoast Weddings are based in Treasure Island and offer beach weddings in Florida on the sandy beaches of the west coast of Florida in the Clearwater, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island area. With a range of Florida beach wedding packages ranging from a simple 'Toes in the Sand' ceremony to their tropical 'Island Oasis' and 'Ultimate Romance' packages, they have the experience to tailor each special day to the couple and their unique wishes. Local accommodation options are an important part of the planning process, and may even become the venue in the case of a Florida beach house wedding and reception. Choose from themes and color schemes featured on their website or choose something totally new. With eclectic inspiration like a seashell-inspired spiral aisle and a team of beach wedding photographers, videographers, ministers, and planners who craft Florida beach weddings and Florida beach vow renewals to delight. They take the guesswork out of eloping in Florida or planning a beach wedding in Florida.



Phone: 727-443-0039

Email: sue@suncoastweddings.com

Online: http://www.suncoastweddings.com/