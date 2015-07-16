Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2015 --Garage keepers insurance is a mandated requirement for certain industries, and for others, it's an important form of added protection. In either case, USACommercialInsurance.com helps business owners find great deals on the right types of policies, covering multiple states, including Florida, Georgia and Louisiana.



Garage liability coverage effectively combines two separate forms of insurance coverage into one cohesive policy. This includes general liability, as well as automotive insurance.



Florida garage keepers insurance is a requirement for used car dealerships and several other automobile dealer licenses. This includes the Independent Dealer (VI) license, the Auction Dealer (VA) license, and the Whole Dealer (VW) license. The policy must be set at a minimum of $25,000 for bodily injury and property damage, with $10,000 for personal injury coverage.



The specifications of the policy utilized vary from state to state, and it's important to see how different they can actually be from one location to the next. Georgia garage liability insurance requires a single limit $125,000 policy, or a 50k/100k/25k policy minimum. Meanwhile, Louisiana garage keepers insurance for used car dealerships has a $55,000 minimum.



Beyond used car dealerships, a range of other businesses and industries may have usage for high quality garage keepers liability coverage. This includes potentially any business which involves moving, driving or working on a customer-owned vehicle for any period of time. Therefore, repair shops, valet garages and services, car washes, quick lube, oil or tire shops, and more, are all businesses which should obtain garage keepers liability coverage, even if they aren't legally required to do so.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com to find the right type of policy to match any business and any need, across a growing number of states, and always at a great price. Call 407-889-2612 for a free quote or to speak with a representative for more information.



About ACI Insurance Services

ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia and Louisiana markets.



