Affordable Luxury Shoe Brand Offers a Sale and a Lifeline to Women with 'Big Feet'

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --Every woman understands the frustration of trying to find a decent, comfortable pair of shoes. Even more frustrating and embarrassing is seeing a nice pair of shoes and being told that they are not available in large sizes.



Dedicated specifically for women who wear 9-13 size shoes, the Eleanor Anukam collection is revolutionizing the footwear industry. Size inclusive in their brand, the newly launched collection is handcrafted from exquisite leather and other fine materials by master cobblers in Brazil. The latest footwear technology is employed in the manufacturing process to ensure the perfect fit, comfort, and form.



Adding to the great news, the Eleanor Anukam footwear brand is now available at post luxury pricing. With gorgeous shoes in large sizes at a price point beginning at $185, the company is currently hosting a sale with reductions of up to 50% off with free shipping.



Spotting a gap in the marketplace, chief conceptualizer of the brand, Eleanor Anukam - who just so happens to be size 12 said, "I searched for years for luxury footwear without success so I decided to create a line to service this underserved population of women."



The company is also on a mission to change the perception of 'big feet' since most females with larger feet are taller and have height appropriate feet to balance their height. And as Anukam puts it, "There should be no shame attached to the size of one's feet." Thankfully, Anukam's luxury line of shoes offers them a refuge from the ordinary with pumps and flats in a range of fabulous designs and colors suitable for weddings and other occasions.



Already, several women with plus-sized feet are embracing the brand. One customer was delighted with her purchase and commented: "Just received my shoes today. I purchased the Iruoma style in blue and pewter. They are absolutely gorgeous. I will definitely be a return shopper!"



Now, 'the shoe is now on the other foot' and it's women with smaller feet who are envying the footwear collection. The company is constantly inundated with requests to offer their shoes in smaller sizes. As a result, future offerings will come in sizes 7-13 to satisfy the masses.



For further details or to browse the collection visit http://www.eleanoranukam.com.



Contact:

Eleanor Anukam

eleanor@eleanoranukam.com

866-580-8508