Affordable Luxury Townhomes in New Jersey

Hamburg, NJ -- 04/14/2006 -- Ridgefield Commons of Sussex offers exceptional value in spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes for as little as $289,900 on selected locations. Homes are available for immediate occupancy or future delivery at low pre-construction prices.



Buyers poised to take advantage of summer outdoor living are attracted to Ridgefield Common’s spectacular semi-rural setting. Gracious woodlands surround rolling hills full of natural beauty. Outdoor recreation abounds, including no fewer than 17 nearby public golf courses, as well as parks, hiking trails, lakes and rivers for swimming or boating, horseback riding, and wide-open roads for cycling. Right on the Ridgefield Commons site, a two-mile walking trail, playgrounds, an outdoor resort-style pool, and tennis and badminton courts offer convenient ways to enjoy the great outdoors.



For the first time this spring, Ridgefield Commons is offering models with a full finished basement. “Families looking for extra recreation or storage space are going to love these models,” said Beckie Boston, Community Director. “Combine this new feature with our standard amenities, including central air conditioning and all the wiring and hookups you need for fully functional home office, and you’re looking at a unbeatable home value.”



Every Ridgefield Commons home features 2.5 baths with cultured marble sink tops; ceramic tile floors grace not only the baths but also the kitchen and foyer. Kitchens include built-in dishwasher and gas range, as well as ample storage and counter space in furniture-grade cabinets. Deeded lots include a private one-car garage.



“With gas and electric prices soaring, buyers will especially appreciate how energy-efficient their new homes are,” said Boston. “We’ve put extra effort into energy-conserving features such as R-30 ceiling insulation, insulated windows and sliding glass doors, an energy-efficient hot water heater, and ridge and soffit vents for natural cooling in summer.”



Homeowners can enjoy the benefits of resort-style luxury living without leaving home. In addition to the park-like setting with outdoor recreation, Ridgefield Commons is beginning construction on a state-of-the-art recreation area including a professionally designed free-form pool with Jacuzzi, a clubhouse with a full health club, and party and gathering rooms.



Ridgefield Commons combines the peace and beauty of a country setting with convenient access to all the amenities of modern life, including shops and malls just a short drive away—or residents can return to the country theme by frequenting the farmers’ markets that dot the landscape. Excellent schools including the regional high school and brand-new state-of-the-art middle school with adjoining sports field are less than a five minute drive from Ridgefield Commons. Convenient access to Manhattan buses rounds out the perfect lifestyle.

Furnished model homes are available for viewing daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 973-209-8550 or visit http://www.ridgefieldcommons.com.



Directions: 1) Take Route 23 to Route 94 South for 3 miles. Turn right on Second Wits End Road and proceed to models. 2) Take Route 80 West to Exit 34B, and proceed on Route 15 North to Route 94 North for 5.5 miles. Turn left on Wits End Road and proceed to models.