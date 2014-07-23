Affordable Office to PDF Tool Available Now for Converting MS Office Files Into PDF Format, Securely & Conveniently

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2014 --Now, a powerful tool allows people to batch convert MS Office files into high quality PDFs in an effortless manner. The tool supports all types of MS Office files such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, Infopath, Visio, CHM and for all 2000, 2003 and 2007 documents. This office to pdf tool supports both Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, and one can download a suitable version from the website A-PDF.com.



The current version A-PDF Office to PDF 5.5.0 has several exceptional features that make it a desirable pdf converter both for individual and business users. It can convert MS office to PDF and add security to the output. It also allows one to add watermark, page number, etc. for a better customized output. The spokesperson of the company states, “One can download the software from our website and can try it to realize how simple it is to use and how great quality conversion is possible.”



The tool can be used to convert a wide variety of documents and files, such as common books, technical documents, contracts, agreements and others. The tool can convert files either on Batch Convert Mode and Hot Directories Mode. One can customize settings and can add security features such as password protection to ensure a safe access to the PDF docs. Thus, in just a few simple steps, one can use this word to pdf utility to get a complete safe document with a chosen set of customization and security features.



A-PDF allows an accurate and automated conversion and these are the reasons why it is a desirable tool for the modern users. When one needs to convert bulk documents into the PDF format, this tool could be the best choice, allowing fast and accurate conversions. The tool is available at an affordable price with a free license. Moreover, they offer a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee as well. One can try the software before purchasing and can download it for free from the web link http://www.a-pdf.com/office-to-pdf/index.htm.



